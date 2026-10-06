Report: The Explanation For Why Gavin McKenna Skipped Optional Skate Ahead Of NHL Debut

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2026 4:50 PMPublished Oct 6, 2026 4:50 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly managing 18-year-old Gavin McKenna, refraining him from enduring a heavy workload as he goes throught the start of his NHL career.
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna turned heads when he decided not to take optional skate ahead of his NHL debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 29.
It's highly unusual for a player stepping into an occasion of that magnitude not to take the optional skate to prepare for the big day.
Some thought it was great, including head coach Jim Hiller and defenseman Chris Tanev, who said McKenna had some "swag" making that decision.
The 18-year-old later revealed that his decision not to go out for the optional morning skate before the first game of the 2026-27 season "wasn't a swagger thing."
"Usually I (do) morning skates," McKenna said after Friday's practice. "But with a back-to-back, it was my first game, I wanted to be rested. So yeah, it wasn't a swagger thing. It was just trying to keep my body fresh."
TSN's Darren Dreger further reported on that and why McKenna didn't skate the morning of the biggest game in his early NHL career. He said that the Maple Leafs are managing the youngster.
"It just boils down to the fact he's 18," Dreger said on Early Trading. Rest and recovery is important in that off-ice management."
Along with the abundance of additions to player personnel this off-season, the organization also hired Andy O'Brien as the team's VP of sport performance. O'Brien is one of the sport's greatest experts when it comes to recovery, fitness, training, etc.
Dreger added that the element of sports science has grown to be so important in this day's NHL, and that's definitely in focus for how McKenna has been managed so far.
Missing the morning skate of his debut grabbed attention, but so did his decision to miss Sunday's optional skills practice. It wasn't a critically important session for the players and the team, but it's worth noting that the entire top line for the Maple Leafs, which included Auston Matthews, Kirill Marchenko and Jack Roslovic, was on the ice, but none of the second line was.
But again, that's reportedly a decision by the team's management in an effort to keep McKenna fresh as he continues to chase his first point and goal in the NHL.
"If he was given the option, given a choice, Gavin McKenna would be out there with Auston Matthews and everyone else who opted to take the skate. But this is the Maple Leafs just trying to manage their asset here."
It's worth noting that while there's the belief that an 18-year-old shouldn't require extra rest to remain fresh given his young age, the fact is, from a sports science perspective, it's actually very common for young athletes to suffer muscle injuries from heavy workload, overuse, repetitive stress and lack of recovery.
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