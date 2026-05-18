Report: Maple Leafs Give Edmonton Oilers Permission To Speak To Coach Craig Berube

thehockeynews.com On This Day: Maple Leafs Suffer Franchise-Altering Game 7 Defeat To Panthers In 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Plenty has changed over the course of a year for the Toronto Maple Leafs. But on this day last year, the Maple Leafs experienced a franchise-altering defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.