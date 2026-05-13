Maple Leafs' John Chayka Keeps Cards Close To The Vest, Offers Vague Corporate Speak In Rationale For Craig Berube Dismissal

It's not that there wasn't a good reason to dismiss Craig Berube as coach of the Leafs. It's that Chayka offered little reason for doing it.
John Chayka addressed reporters at the Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday afternoon, his first major act as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs being the dismissal of Craig Berube, a coach he had spent less than two weeks evaluating in person.
The news conference served as the formal post-mortem for Craig Berube’s tenure in Toronto. But for those looking for a granular breakdown of tactical failures or dressing room disconnects, Chayka offered little more than a masterclass in executive-level "corporate speak." While he was effusive in his personal praise for Berube, describing him as a "great man" and a "very good coach" who handled his tenure with "class and grace," Chayka was remarkably reluctant to peel back the curtain on the specific deficiencies that led to the coaching change.
Chayka opened the session by attempting to separate the man from the move, noting that the dismissal was an "organizational decision" rather than a "verdict on Craig’s coaching." However, the pleasantries quickly shifted into the vague territory of "organizational shifts."
Chayka was careful to frame the firing as a byproduct of a new vision being implemented by himself and Mats Sundin after reviewing the organization and spending time in the facility. When pressed on what exactly that "shift" entailed, Chayka retreated into high-level abstractions, noting that the decision wasn’t made in a "vacuum" and followed ten days of exhaustive meetings with everyone from the team chefs to the players. He explained that he felt there were things the organization needed to "change and do better," though he declined to specify what those things were, stating that while it was a "good discussion," today was "about the coaches."
The reluctance to go into detail extended to the profile of the next head coach. Chayka was asked multiple times what strengths he is looking for in a successor, and each time, he pivoted back to the sanctity of the "process." He refused to get into specific candidate traits, arguing that doing so might unfairly imply that Berube was "missing something." Instead of a checklist of attributes, Chayka promised a "wide and deep search" that would include candidates from "all varying backgrounds and experiences." While he acknowledged that NHL experience in a large market like Toronto could be an "asset," he refused to rule out a first-time head coach, keeping the door open for a non-traditional hire.
Perhaps the most telling part of the afternoon was Chayka’s insistence that the team’s biggest stars did not dictate this move. He was blunt when asked if Auston Matthews’ future played a role, responding with "None. Zero." He further clarified that the front office did not solicit feedback from the players regarding Berube’s standing, though he noted that players had re-emphasized how much they enjoyed being around him. However, the reality of the roster remains the elephant in the room. When asked if a lineup featuring Matthews and William Nylander necessitated a move toward a more "up-tempo" system, Chayka again played it safe, suggesting that the organization should have a vision for how they play regardless of the coach. He admitted that having a "roster fit the coach" is important, but maintained it wasn’t the "deciding factor" in the decision.
The timeline for a new hire remains as unclear as the reasons for the firing. With the NHL Draft and free agency looming, Chayka admitted there is a "natural cadence" to making a hire, but he refused to set a deadline, stating the quality of candidates would dictate the timing. He also noted that winning the draft lottery would not influence how they evaluate the right candidate. For now, the front office remains largely intact, with the exception of Shane Doan, who Chayka noted will "run out his contract." As Chayka and Sundin continue their "learning experience" within the walls of the facility, the message remains clear: the Toronto Maple Leafs are under new management, and they are prioritizing a "bigger picture" that is currently only visible to those at the very top of the masthead.