Maple Leafs' John Chayka Keeps Cards Close To The Vest, Offers Vague Corporate Speak In Rationale For Craig Berube Dismissal

Perhaps the most telling part of the afternoon was Chayka’s insistence that the team’s biggest stars did not dictate this move. He was blunt when asked if Auston Matthews’ future played a role, responding with "None. Zero." He further clarified that the front office did not solicit feedback from the players regarding Berube’s standing, though he noted that players had re-emphasized how much they enjoyed being around him. However, the reality of the roster remains the elephant in the room. When asked if a lineup featuring Matthews and William Nylander necessitated a move toward a more "up-tempo" system, Chayka again played it safe, suggesting that the organization should have a vision for how they play regardless of the coach. He admitted that having a "roster fit the coach" is important, but maintained it wasn’t the "deciding factor" in the decision.