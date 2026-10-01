Rogers Closes $4.35B Deal for 100% MLSE Ownership: What It Means for Maple Leafs

With a $4.35-billion buyout ending decades of shared control, Rogers now completely owns the Maple Leafs and Scotiabank Arena, raising the question of whether fans will see championship investment or simply a redder building.
The Leafs Rogers Communications closed Thursday on the purchase of the remaining 25 percent of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, paying Kilmer Sports Inc. $4.35 billion and taking the parent company of the Toronto Maple Leafs to full ownership.
The deal, announced July 6 and cleared by the leagues in time for a fourth-quarter close, ends the last outside stake in MLSE. Rogers had already bought BCE’s 37.5 percent interest last year for $4.7 billion, leaving Larry Tanenbaum’s Kilmer holding the final quarter. With Thursday’s close, the Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC, Argonauts, their development clubs, Scotiabank Arena and MLSE’s Live Nation partnership sit entirely inside Rogers, alongside the Blue Jays, Rogers Centre and Sportsnet.
Rogers said in its release that it will form a new business unit, Rogers Sports, to house the combined sports, media and entertainment assets, including MLSE and the Blue Jays. It also said it will now build the operating model for that unit. In the interim, the company said it remains business as usual. Keith Pelley stays president and chief executive of MLSE and, effective immediately, takes on additional accountability for Rogers Media. Mark Shapiro remains president and chief executive of the Blue Jays.
“We’re proud to bring these beloved teams together with the rest of Rogers to deliver more for fans, audiences, and customers,” Tony Staffieri, president and chief executive of Rogers, said in the release. “We know how much these teams mean to fans and we are fully committed to investing to build championship-calibre teams, to enhancing the fan experience, and to delivering compelling experiences for our customers.”
Edward Rogers, executive chair, framed the responsibility in similar terms. “MLSE has some of the most iconic sports teams, they are part of the fabric of our communities and our country,” he said. “Sports fans invest more than their money into their teams, they invest their time, passion and dreams. Their investment is personal and so is our responsibility.”
For the Leafs, the practical effect of full ownership means full control. The club enters the season under a single shareholder that also owns the building, the regional broadcaster and the city’s other major winter and summer franchises. Rogers has said before that it intends to sell a minority stake in the consolidated sports, media and entertainment assets over the course of the next year. Thursday’s release did not revisit the timing or the size of that sale. What it did restate is the investment pledge: championship-calibre teams and a better fan experience.
That second part is already visible inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans should expect more Rogers insignia and references around the building now that the company owns every share of the operator. One change already in place is the old Board of Directors lounge. The room has been repainted red and renamed the Ted Rogers Lounge, a direct nod to the company’s founder in a space that used to carry a more generic corporate title. It is a small piece of signage, but it is the kind of marker that tends to multiply once ownership is no longer shared.
Naming rights on the arena itself remain with Scotiabank. Nothing in Thursday’s release suggested that changes. What does change is who decides how the building is branded in the corridors, suites and hospitality spaces that MLSE controls, and how tightly those spaces are tied to Sportsnet, the Blue Jays and the rest of the Rogers portfolio.
Pelley’s expanded brief is the other immediate tell. He keeps the MLSE job and adds Rogers Media, which puts the Leafs’ chief executive on both sides of the content relationship that already runs through Sportsnet. Shapiro stays with the Blue Jays. Rogers said the operating model for Rogers Sports is still being built. Until that model is public, the hockey operation continues under the same president, with a sole owner that has now spent well over $9 billion in two transactions to get there.
The Leafs have spent years inside a partnership structure. As of Thursday, that structure is gone. The next test is whether sole ownership produces the investment Staffieri described, or simply a redder building.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.