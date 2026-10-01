Rogers Closes $4.35B Deal for 100% MLSE Ownership: What It Means for Maple Leafs

That second part is already visible inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans should expect more Rogers insignia and references around the building now that the company owns every share of the operator. One change already in place is the old Board of Directors lounge. The room has been repainted red and renamed the Ted Rogers Lounge, a direct nod to the company’s founder in a space that used to carry a more generic corporate title. It is a small piece of signage, but it is the kind of marker that tends to multiply once ownership is no longer shared.