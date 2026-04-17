Sunny Mehta Hired By Devils: Who Will The Maple Leafs Turn To For GM?

Between 2020 and 2026, Mehta served as Assistant GM and Head of Analytics with the Panthers, where he won two Stanley Cups with the club. His track record in New Jersey is also well-established, as he created the NHL’s first full-time analytics department during a previous stint with the Devils in 2014.
Beyond the rink, Mehta possesses a diverse professional background. Before entering the hockey world, he was a high-stakes professional poker player and co-authored the best-selling book Small Stakes No-Limit Hold’em. He also worked as a proprietary derivative trader at the Chicago Board of Trade and holds a Master’s in Data Science from CUNY.