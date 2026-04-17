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Sunny Mehta Hired By Devils: Who Will The Maple Leafs Turn To For GM?

David Alter
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From the high-stakes poker tables to the architect of a Florida dynasty, the analytical mind the Maple Leafs missed out on is officially taking the reins in New Jersey.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to search for a new head of hockey operations, but one of the names under consideration has found a gig elsewhere. The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday that they have hired Sunny Mehta as their new assistant general manager.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Mehta will lead all hockey operations, suggesting that Brendan Shanahan—who had been linked to the Devils—will not be part of the executive structure overseeing Mehta.

The Maple Leafs parted ways with GM Brad Treliving on May 30. In a news conference following the move, MLSE CEO Keith Pelley announced that the next leader of the Leafs needs to be data-driven. Mehta, who previously served as the assistant general manager with the Florida Panthers, certainly filled that criterion.

A week ago, reports indicated that Mehta was granted permission to speak to the Leafs regarding their front-office vacancy. Speculation about Mehta’s link to Toronto intensified when it was revealed that the Leafs retained Neil Glasberg’s agency to conduct the search; Mehta is a client of Glasberg’s.

Between 2020 and 2026, Mehta served as Assistant GM and Head of Analytics with the Panthers, where he won two Stanley Cups with the club. His track record in New Jersey is also well-established, as he created the NHL’s first full-time analytics department during a previous stint with the Devils in 2014.

Beyond the rink, Mehta possesses a diverse professional background. Before entering the hockey world, he was a high-stakes professional poker player and co-authored the best-selling book Small Stakes No-Limit Hold’em. He also worked as a proprietary derivative trader at the Chicago Board of Trade and holds a Master’s in Data Science from CUNY.

With Mehta off the list, Mike Gillis, a former GM with the Vancouver Canucks, remains a frontrunner for the Toronto position.

Toronto Maple LeafsSunny MehtaNew Jersey Devils
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