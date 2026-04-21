'Take All The Advice I Can': Maple Leafs' William Nylander To Watch Brother, Alex, During Marlies Playoff Run
One day before Game 1 against Rochester, Alex Nylander shared his excitement about his brother, William, watching him in the playoffs.
Alex Nylander could have a familiar face in the crowd during the Toronto Marlies' playoff run.
The 28-year-old revealed on Tuesday — ahead of their first game against the Rochester Americans — that his brother, William, whose season with the Toronto Maple Leafs ended last week, has remained in the city and will watch his playoff games.
"It's unfortunate for him that they're not in the playoffs," Alex said, "but he gets to see me play, so that's going to be a lot of fun."
For nine straight seasons, William and the Maple Leafs were still playing hockey at this time of year. But after a failed season that saw Toronto secure the fifth-best draft lottery odds, William will now watch meaningful games instead of playing in them.
That also means Alex will receive regular feedback from his brother as he works through what'll be his fourth go-around in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
"It helps a lot. He'll be able to see what I can do, and what I can work on. Or what I'm doing great, and just guide me through the playoffs as he's been through them, like, the past nine years," Alex said of what it means to have his brother watching his playoff games.
"Just take all the advice I can from him and just keep going the way I've been playing the whole year."
William has been a prolific scorer during both the regular season and in the playoffs for Toronto. In 67 playoff games with the Maple Leafs, Nylander has 26 goals and 58 points.
His most recent playoff run saw him score six goals and 15 points in 13 games, the most of any Maple Leaf during their two series against the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers.
"He's been dialed through the playoffs the past years," Alex noted of William's play when it matters most. "I obviously learned from that, and he obviously just keeps going for what he's been doing for the regular season.
"The level steps up a notch in the playoffs, and the games are high-paced and stuff like that, so I'll be ready for it. And we're going to talk and see how he handles (the playoffs), and I think it's going to be great."
This was Alex's most productive season in the AHL. His 24 goals and 53 points in 65 games were the second-most among Marlies players this year, behind Logan Shaw, who scored 54 points in 72 games.
"I think he's playing the best hockey he's played for the two years I've had him," said Marlies head coach John Gruden.
"I think he's playing the best 200-foot game of his two years that I've been with him. And he still has aspirations of wanting to play in the NHL, and in order to do that, you got to work on the things that you're not-so good at. I think he's done a really good job of understanding that, and bettering himself in that area."
Toronto's first game of their best-of-three series against Rochester will be played inside Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday night, with puck drop scheduled for just after 7:00 p.m.
Nylander will be on the Marlies' second line alongside Ryan Tverberg and Easton Cowan, who was a teammate of William's for most of this season.
"Both are very skilled players and both can finish and make plays," Cowan said of the similarities between the Nylander brothers. "It's pretty funny getting to play with both, and it's pretty cool. So just try to get him the puck."
It'll be the second Nylander that Cowan has played on a line with this season.
"I texted (William) the other day, actually, saying [me and Alex] got chem," Cowan continued, with a smile, "and he's like, 'Ah, it's easy to play with a Nylander,' and all that, so pretty funny."