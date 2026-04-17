Maple Leafs Send Easton Cowan, Five Others Down To Marlies For Playoff Run

While the Maple Leafs' post says Akhtyamov was sent down, it was indeed Hildeby, given he had been with the NHL club for their final game of the regular season. Both Hildeby and Akhtyamov are now with the Marlies.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan is headed to the Toronto Marlies for their Calder Cup Playoff run.
He, as well as Jacob Quillan, Luke Haymes, Ryan Tverberg, William Villeneuve, and Dennis Hildeby (Artur Akhtyamov was sent back on Tuesday), were assigned to the Marlies on Friday ahead of the AHL club's final two games of the regular season against the Laval Rocket.
Cowan was unsure whether he'd be sent to the Marlies following the Maple Leafs' final regular season game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. "I'd love to play more hockey," he said. "But it's not my decision. Whatever the management thinks is right, I'll agree with them."
The 20-year-old's rookie season in the NHL got progressively stronger as it went on, finishing the year with 11 goals and 29 assists in 66 games. Despite bouncing around the forward group early, Cowan eventually found a consistent role within Toronto's top six.
He also played a key role on the Maple Leafs' number-one power play unit in the back half of the year.
Cowan was made eligible to play in the Calder Cup Playoffs after the Maple Leafs sent him down to the AHL at the trade deadline as a paper transaction. He did, though, play two games with the Marlies in November, tallying one assist in that span.
Each of the other five players has been with the Maple Leafs as late-season call-ups.
Among the five players, Quillan had played the most in the NHL this season, getting into his first game of the year on Nov. 18 before playing consistently with the Maple Leafs in early March. He finished with one goal and two assists in 23 games.
Hildeby was also up there in games played, coming up early in the season for Joseph Woll's absence and then remaining with Toronto when Anthony Stolarz was injured. He was called back up to play in the Maple Leafs' season finale against the Senators, stopping 35 of 37 shots in the loss.
Despite being the third-string goaltender, Hildeby finished with a 5-7-4 record through 20 games, plus a .914 save percentage, which was the best among Maple Leafs goaltenders this season.
Haymes played four games in the NHL, with his only point — an assist — coming in his debut against the New York Islanders on Apr. 9. Tverberg skated in the Maple Leafs' final two regular season games and didn't register a point.
Villeneuve appeared in three games. He also didn't register a point, but averaged 17:20 of ice time.
Michael Pezzetta, who was on the Maple Leafs' roster at the end of the regular season (but a full-time Marlie for most of the year), was not assigned to the AHL along with the others on Friday.
It's unknown if he'll join the club for their playoff run, which is likely to begin next week.
The Marlies play two more regular season games this weekend against the Laval Rocket, both at home inside Coca-Cola Coliseum. If they can win both games, they may squeeze into third in the North Division, earning them a first-round bye.
If not, they'll play a best-of-three first-round series, likely against the Rochester Americans.