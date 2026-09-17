'The Playmaking Is Elite': How Maple Leafs' John Tavares, William Nylander Believe Gavin McKenna Can Compliment Them

"I think they're both super smart players, McKenna said of his linemates from Thursday. "And, you know, with John, he's a workhorse, and with Willie, he's so skilled. I think for me, just trying to play my game and not trying to change things up and just, you know, make my plays and try to get towards the net. and I think, you know, pucks will find me with those type of players, and it should be fun."