Four Maple Leafs Who Must Have A Great Training Camp

If the Maple Leafs were in contention for the Stanley Cup playoffs, Cowan's young career to this point could look completely different. He wouldn't have received as much ice time or opportunity if the team had more to play for and had maintained their veteran players rather than trading them at the deadline (Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann and Nic Roy). Cowan didn't get an opportunity in the NHL just because some veterans got traded, but it definitely gave him some room in the lineup.