Troy Stecher's Passion And Emotion, Along With Strong Play, Making Him Perfect Fit With Maple Leafs

Troy Stecher has made an everlasting impact with the Toronto Maple Leafs ever since arriving in the city via waivers a month and a half ago.

The 31-year-old had a massive game-tying goal for the Maple Leafs in the third period of their 6-5 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Auston Matthews pulled the puck out from behind Winnipeg's net, passed it to Bobby McMann, who then fed it to Stecher in front for his second goal of the year.

Just over two minutes later, Matthews sealed the deal with his third goal of the night, catapulting the Maple Leafs over the Jets after being down 4-1 midway through the game.

"Yeah, it's obviously nice to contribute, but more importantly, (the goal) tied the game," Stecher said after the win. "I thought we actually played pretty well to start the game and had a great third, but just a big goal at a big time."

Stecher didn't just score the game-tying goal, though. The 31-year-old defenseman, who's approaching 600 games, also played a team-high 24:53 in Toronto's win over the Jets. He's gone from a waiver claim to one of the Maple Leafs' most reliable defenders in 21 games.

The last time he played over 25 minutes in a game: Nov. 25, 2023, with the Arizona Coyotes.

"I just wanted to come (to Toronto) and we're going back a lot of time now. It's been over a month since I've been here. I just wanted to restabilize my career and try to help this team win hockey games," added Stecher on Thursday.

"That's my focus, and I think because of that it's worked out for me as an individual player, and I feel like the best is coming out. I'll keep harping it, you've got to turn the page. Tomorrow's a new day for myself and for our group."

Since arriving in Toronto, Stecher has averaged 20:15 of ice time — the fourth-most among Maple Leafs defenders, and fifth-most on the team, behind Auston Matthews (20:19), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (20:26), Morgan Rielly (21:49), and Jake McCabe (22:39).

"I mean, he's come in and fit in so well with this group right away, and, you know, he plays with a lot of passion, a lot of emotion out there," said Matthews.

"He communicates a lot on the ice, off the ice, and he plays with no fear out there. It's been a couple weeks in a row now that we've seen that passion and that energy from him, and it's been awesome to see. That was a big goal from him tonight. He made a lot of great plays throughout the game for us, and like I said, he's just been a great addition to our group."

Craig Berube didn't know much about Stecher before he joined the Maple Leafs, but "just being around the guy and watching him, very competitive and brings a lot of energy to the team and a very vocal kind of guy.

"He's getting a good opportunity here right now," added Berube, "and he's taking advantage of it, that's what I see."

Stecher's compete and intensity has also won over Maple Leafs fans.

"He's a passionate player," said McMann, "and it fires the boys up. So it's definitely feeding off that energy. We love to see it."

After Stecher's first goal with the Maple Leafs, he told the media that, before every game, he tells a teammate he's going to score. Did Stecher do the same on Thursday night ahead of a Jets team that was playing their third game in four nights?

"Not tonight," Stecher laughed. "I stopped that."

What might've been most important on the night was Stecher's play in the dying moments of the game. Out there with McCabe, Toronto was defending a one-goal lead, with the Jets throwing everything they had at the net.

Dennis Hildeby made some huge saves, but there was also a block or two from Stecher, who did everything he could to help save the game. And as the clock ticked to zero, Stecher embraced Hildeby, along with his teammates.

"You just take pride in trying to do the right things," Stecher said.

"I guess first and foremost, as a defenseman, you take pride in your own zone, so yeah, I guess defensively, it feels a bit better. But it's hard not to say it feels good to score a goal."