Under The Hood: Shot Generation vs. Finishing Woes for The Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews-Kirill Marchenko Duo

Saturday offered the cleanest picture of the split. Matthews tied the Senators 33 seconds into the second on a tip of a Morgan Rielly point shot. Marchenko put Toronto ahead at 7:06 of the second, a backhand on the power play off a Darren Raddysh pass. The Leafs hit both posts in the first period, Teddy Blueger and Jack Roslovic, and Matthews rang another one late with the net empty. Ottawa won 3-2. Hiller liked the defensive work outside the third period of that game. The third, he said, was the one he did not like.