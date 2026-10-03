‘We Kissed and Made Up’: Daniel Alfredsson Faces Senators For The First Time On Maple Leafs Bench

The rivalry filled in the rest. Between 2000 and 2004 the clubs met in the playoffs four times. Toronto won all four. The moment that stuck came in Game 5 of the 2002 second round, when Alfredsson delivered a disputed hit from behind on Darcy Tucker late in the game and scored the winner while Tucker was still on the ice. Leafs fans treated him as the villain from then on. In 2004 he guaranteed a Senators win in Game 6, got it, and watched Toronto close the series in seven. There was also the night he needled Mats Sundin after the Leafs captain was suspended for accidentally throwing a broken stick into the crowd. Skill, edge, and a habit of showing up in the biggest games: Alfredsson posted 35 goals and 75 points in 84 regular-season meetings with Toronto.