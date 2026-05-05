What Exactly Will Mats Sundin Do In His Role As Senior Executive Advisor With The Maple Leafs?

In the Maple Leafs' press release, it reads that Sundin will "serve as a strategic advisor and provide support across hockey operations, with a focus on team culture, player development and leadership support."
After 17 years away from the NHL, Mats Sundin returns to the Toronto Maple Leafs organization as the senior executive advisor of hockey operations.
It's a unique role, but what does it actually entail?
There's no questioning what Sundin means to the Maple Leafs organization, as a player and a person. He captained the team for several years and brought the team as close as you could pretty much get to the Stanley Cup Finals twice.
What people are asking, though, is how someone like Sundin, who hasn't worked in an NHL front office, can step into a management role, especially with a team as big as the Maple Leafs.
Well, by the sounds of it, Sundin will try to be the buffer between the players and upper management, while also collaborating with new Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka on bigger decisions.
In Toronto's press release for the hiring of Sundin and Chayka as the 19th general manager in the team's history, it read that the former captain would "serve as a strategic advisor and provide support across hockey operations, with a focus on team culture, player development and leadership support."
Sundin further explained the role on Sportsnet's Real Kyper and Bourne, with Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne, later on Monday.
"I think there's value in bringing experience that actually had been there, and we went to the Conference Finals a couple times, my era. Doug Gilmour, Wendel Clark was at the press conference; they had some good runs," Sundin said.
"And earlier generations of Toronto Maple Leafs that been in that dressing room, been in that locker room, seen what's been good when you have those runs, when you actually have a team in terms of the culture, what kind of people are in that room, but also things that have gone bad.
"So I hope I'm going to be able to support John and the management, but also coaches and players. And I think with my experience, I have a good view on what kind of character and what kind of vision needs to be in that locker room if you're on a winning team and they're successful in the playoffs. So, hopefully I'm going to be able to contribute in all those places there."
While Sundin hasn't worked in an NHL front office, it doesn't mean he's entirely been removed from the game.
He noted several times on Monday that he's kept a keen eye on the Maple Leafs, while also doing some prospect scouting in Sweden. Sundin's also a former player; he understands what it's like to be in the dressing room, especially in Toronto.
At first glance, many might question if bringing Sundin back into the fold was the right move. Some even thought it might be a public relations spin after a horrible season.
He's not worried about any of that.
"I don't worry about the risk, to start with," Sundin said. "I think I have knowledge and experience from being a player here, being the captain here, during an era, too, where a couple of times, we went to the Conference Finals."
You can't discredit the fact that Sundin understands what it means to play in Toronto. He lived and breathed it for 13 years as a player. If there's anyone who knows what it's like to be a Maple Leaf, it's him.
But it's normal to question a move like this; the Maple Leafs are at a crucial point in the Auston Matthews era.
Every move matters, every decision matters.
To have someone, though, who's been on this carousel ride before should give fans hope that change is coming for the future.
"I'm really looking forward to this," Sundin said on Monday during his press conference. "And to the Toronto fan base, the greatest fan base in the world, this is the hockey capital of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get a winning team here and make you guys proud."