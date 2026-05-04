'I Must Have Spoken To Different People': Keith Pelley Defends John Chayka Hire As Maple Leafs GM In Heated Exchange At Introductory Press Conference

Things got a bit uncomfortable as the Maple Leafs introduced John Chakya as their 19th GM, along with Mats Sundin as Senior Executive Advisor
It was meant to be a fresh start. On Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) gathered the media at the team’s restaurant, Real Sports, to formally introduce John Chayka as the 19th general manager in Toronto Maple Leafs history and franchise legend Mats Sundin as senior executive adviser of hockey operations. What unfolded was one of the most uncomfortable moments in recent Leafs media history: a pointed, no-holds-barred grilling from Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons that left MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley momentarily flat-footed and the room uncomfortably silent.
The exchange, which quickly went viral on social media and dominated post-conference chatter, crystallized the skepticism surrounding Chayka’s hiring just 24 hours after the Leafs announced the moves on Sunday. For a franchise long criticized for its front-office decisions and perceived lack of accountability, Monday’s presser offered an unfiltered glimpse into the challenges the new leadership group will face from Day 1.
Simmons, a veteran Toronto columnist known for his direct style and decades covering the Leafs, waited until the opening statements wrapped before dropping what many are already calling the defining question of the day. Addressing Pelley directly, Simmons laid out his due diligence.
“In the past three or four days, I have contacted about 20 people who work in the NHL, many of whom are prominent names that we’d all know,” Simmons began. “Of them, one was supportive of the hiring of John Chayka, and the other 19 thought it was a sham, quite honestly. Words like ‘con artist,’ ‘liar,’ and ‘salesman’ were used. How did you come to a different conclusion than I did in such a short time?”
The room went dead quiet. Cameras clicked. Chayka, seated to Pelley’s right alongside Sundin, shifted slightly in his chair but kept a composed expression.
Pelley, who had opened the press conference by calling the hires “the most important decision” of his tenure at MLSE and emphasizing a data-driven, championship-focused rebuild, paused briefly before responding.
“I must have spoken to different people,” he said, his tone measured but noticeably terse.
The press conference continued with Chayka being asked to address his past directly, including his eventual departure from the desert and the NHL’s involvement in related matters, though he did so without offering major new details.
For those who have followed the Leafs through years of front-office upheaval, the moment felt familiar yet uniquely raw. Brad Treliving’s quiet exit earlier this spring had already left fans questioning the direction of the franchise. Naming Chayka, the former Arizona GM who was once the youngest in NHL history at age 26, as his replacement was always going to invite scrutiny. Chayka’s Coyotes teams made the playoffs in 2019-20 but were hampered by ownership issues, a temporary arena situation, and on-ice inconsistency. His exit was messy, involving public disputes and perceptions in league circles that he was more salesman than hockey lifer. The organization positioned Sundin, a beloved captain with zero front-office experience, as the cultural counterbalance.
Pelley, who joined MLSE in 2024 after a career that included roles with the PGA Tour and Rogers Sports & Media, has often spoken about transforming the Leafs into a true championship organization. In his opening remarks Monday, he stressed collaboration, analytics, and a renewed focus on culture—themes he returned to repeatedly.
“From the start of this process, it’s been about building a championship-calibre team for our fans and our city,” he said, adding that Chayka would report directly to him in a streamlined structure without a traditional president of hockey operations.
Whether Chayka can prove the doubters wrong, and whether Sundin’s presence can genuinely shift the culture, will play out over the coming months. For now, Monday’s press conference will be remembered less for its vision statements and more for Pelley being grilled on his management decisions and forced onto the defensive.
In the end, results and actions will dictate what follows this hiring. It should be an interesting 2026-27 season, to say the very least.