'I Must Have Spoken To Different People': Keith Pelley Defends John Chayka Hire As Maple Leafs GM In Heated Exchange At Introductory Press Conference

“In the past three or four days, I have contacted about 20 people who work in the NHL, many of whom are prominent names that we’d all know,” Simmons began. “Of them, one was supportive of the hiring of John Chayka, and the other 19 thought it was a sham, quite honestly. Words like ‘con artist,’ ‘liar,’ and ‘salesman’ were used. How did you come to a different conclusion than I did in such a short time?”