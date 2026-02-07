When To Watch The Maple Leafs At The Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics have gotten underway in Italy, but you'll have to wait a little longer for Men's Hockey in Milan.
Three Toronto Maple Leafs players will represent their countries at the Games: Auston Matthews with the United States, and William Nylander and Oliver Ekman-Larsson with Team Sweden.
There'll be three clusters of teams in the Men's tournament, with Canada, the US, and Sweden each in different groups:
Group A Group B Group C
Canada Finland USA
Switzerland Sweden Germany
Czechia Slovakia Latvia
France Italy Denmark
As there are different groups, each of the two teams with Maple Leafs players — as well as Canada — won't face each other in the round-robin. They could, however, see one another in the knockout rounds.
Below are the preliminary round schedules for the USA, Sweden, and Canada.
Thursday, Feb. 12 - Latvia vs. United States - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem, SN; in the US: USA, Peacock
Saturday, Feb. 14 - United States vs. Denmark - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC Gem, TSN; in the US: USA, Peacock
Sunday, Feb. 15 - United States vs. Germany - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem, TSN; in the US: USA, Peacock
Wednesday, Feb. 11 - Sweden vs. Italy - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, SN, and TSN; in the US: USA and Peacock
Friday, Feb. 13 - Finland vs. Sweden - 6:10 a.m. ET (12:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: TSN, CBC Gem; in the US: USA and Peacock
Saturday, Feb. 14 - Sweden vs. Slovakia - 6:10 a.m. ET (12:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: SN, CBC Gem; in the US: Peacock
Thursday, Feb. 12 - Czechia vs. Canada - 10:40 a.m. ET (4:40 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem; in the US: USA, Peacock
Friday, Feb. 13 - Canada vs. Switzerland - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem; in the US: Peacock
Sunday, Feb. 15 - Canada vs. France - 10:40 a.m. ET (4:40 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem; in the US: USA, Peacock
Once the round-robin ends, the top four teams will earn byes in the quarterfinals. The other eight teams will then play in the playoff qualification (on Feb. 17) as follows:
5 vs. 12
6 vs. 11
7 vs. 10
8 vs. 9
Once those games are finished, the quarterfinals (on Feb. 18) will then be set with:
1 vs. Winner of 8/9
2 vs. Winner of 7/10
3 vs. Winner of 6/11
4 vs. Winner of 5/12
Following the round of eight, the semifinals will be played on Feb. 20, with the highest-seeded team facing the lowest-seeded team (from the preliminary round) and the other two teams taking on each other.
The losers of the semi-final will play in the Bronze Medal game (Feb. 21). The winners will then face off in the Gold Medal game (Feb. 22).