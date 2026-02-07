Logo
When To Watch The Maple Leafs At The Winter Olympics cover image

When To Watch The Maple Leafs At The Winter Olympics

Nick Barden
4h
Because they're in different groups, all three of Canada, the US, and Sweden likely won't face each other until the semi-finals.

The 2026 Winter Olympics have gotten underway in Italy, but you'll have to wait a little longer for Men's Hockey in Milan.

Three Toronto Maple Leafs players will represent their countries at the Games: Auston Matthews with the United States, and William Nylander and Oliver Ekman-Larsson with Team Sweden.

There'll be three clusters of teams in the Men's tournament, with Canada, the US, and Sweden each in different groups:

Group A               Group B               Group C

Canada               Finland                USA
Switzerland        Sweden            Germany  
Czechia              Slovakia             Latvia
France                    Italy                Denmark

As there are different groups, each of the two teams with Maple Leafs players — as well as Canada — won't face each other in the round-robin. They could, however, see one another in the knockout rounds.

Below are the preliminary round schedules for the USA, Sweden, and Canada.

Team USA's Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 12 - Latvia vs. United States - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem, SN; in the US: USA, Peacock

Saturday, Feb. 14 - United States vs. Denmark - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC Gem, TSN; in the US: USA, Peacock

Sunday, Feb. 15 - United States vs. Germany - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem, TSN; in the US: USA, Peacock

Team Sweden's Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - Sweden vs. Italy - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, SN, and TSN; in the US: USA and Peacock

Friday, Feb. 13 - Finland vs. Sweden - 6:10 a.m. ET (12:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: TSN, CBC Gem; in the US: USA and Peacock

Saturday, Feb. 14 - Sweden vs. Slovakia - 6:10 a.m. ET (12:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: SN, CBC Gem; in the US: Peacock

Team Canada's Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 12 - Czechia vs. Canada - 10:40 a.m. ET (4:40 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem; in the US: USA, Peacock

Friday, Feb. 13 - Canada vs. Switzerland - 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem; in the US: Peacock

Sunday, Feb. 15 - Canada vs. France - 10:40 a.m. ET (4:40 p.m. local)
*Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem; in the US: USA, Peacock

Canada, the USA, and Sweden are in different groups, but could face each other in the elimination rounds.
Once the round-robin ends, the top four teams will earn byes in the quarterfinals. The other eight teams will then play in the playoff qualification (on Feb. 17) as follows:

5 vs. 12
6 vs. 11
7 vs. 10
8 vs. 9

Once those games are finished, the quarterfinals (on Feb. 18) will then be set with:

1 vs. Winner of 8/9
2 vs. Winner of 7/10
3 vs. Winner of 6/11
4 vs. Winner of 5/12

Following the round of eight, the semifinals will be played on Feb. 20, with the highest-seeded team facing the lowest-seeded team (from the preliminary round) and the other two teams taking on each other.

The losers of the semi-final will play in the Bronze Medal game (Feb. 21). The winners will then face off in the Gold Medal game (Feb. 22).

