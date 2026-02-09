Logo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Who Are The Three Maple Leafs Rooming With During The Olympics In The Athletes' Village?

Who Are The Three Maple Leafs Rooming With During The Olympics In The Athletes' Village?

Nick Barden
15h
Nick Barden
15h
Updated at Feb 9, 2026, 17:29
Nylander, Ekman-Larsson, and Team Sweden's tournament gets underway on Wednesday, while Matthews and the Americans play their first game on Thursday.

There'll be no fancy-schmancy hotels for the three Toronto Maple Leafs players at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

That's because both Auston Matthews and the United States, as well as William Nylander, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Team Sweden, have decided to stay in the athletes' village throughout the Winter Games.

It's believed that several countries with NHL players had the option to stay in the village or a nearby hotel.

Staying within the athletes' village not only allows teams to bond but also allows players to interact with athletes from their respective countries competing in various sports at the Olympic Games.

Matthews, who was named captain of Team USA's Olympic squad on Sunday, is bunking with Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

"It's great. It's pretty neat... A guy that I've known for a while and have a lot of history with, so it's pretty cool," Matthews told reporters, including TSN's Mark Masters.

"But it's pretty tight quarters, but it's cool to just to be all together and get to experience things and do things together as a team, whether it's going to the dining hall, or whatever it may be. It's a pretty cool setup and, like I said, once you kind of settle in there, it kind of hit you, just how special it is to be here."

Team USA practiced again on Monday in Milan, with Matthews centering a line with Jake Guentzel of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild on his wings.

Their first game is on Thursday against Latvia at 3:10 p.m. ET.

As for Sweden, it's unknown who Nylander and Ekman-Larsson will be rooming with for the tournament. Sweden's assistant captain Victor Hedman confirmed on Monday that the country is also staying in the athletes' village.

He's rooming with fellow defenseman Erik Karlsson, the New York Post's Mollie Walker reports.

"I don’t think I’ve had a roommate for over 12 years in the NHL…Combined 70 years old in there," Hedman told reporters, including Walker. "We pretty much grew up together on the national team stage. I first got to know him when I was maybe 13 or 14, and now we’re 35 and living together once again in a dorm."

The Swedes had an optional practice on Sunday after arriving in Milan, and had a closed practice on Monday. Nylander spoke to a contingent of Swedish reporters in the afternoon.

Their first game of the tournament is on Wednesday against Italy at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Tags:Toronto Maple Leafs2026 Winter OlympicsAuston MatthewsWilliam NylanderOliver Ekman-Larsson
Topics:Latest News