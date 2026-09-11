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Why Gavin McKenna Will Not Participate In Maple Leafs Prospects Showcase This Weekend

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Andre Leal
Updated Sep 11, 2026, 18:21
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Here's why Toronto Maple Leafs' left winger Gavin McKenna won't be participating in the 2026 Prospects Challenge this weekend in Gatineau, Que.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced their roster for the 2026 Prospects Challenge on Thursday, which was highlighted by Gavin McKenna.

In practice on Friday with the named roster, Toronto Marlies head coach Steve Sullivan said the Leafs' 2026 first overall pick won't be travelling with the team for the two games taking place in Gatineau, Que.

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The Maple Leafs' rookies play against the hosts of the event, the Ottawa Senators, on Saturday, and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. McKenna will not be participating in either of them.

The 18-year-old isn't participating because the organization wants him to rest and prepare for his first NHL season, with training camp kicking off in about one week. Not to mention the lengthy summer of events, media opportunities, and other responsibilities that come with being a No. 1 pick on the Maple Leafs, no less.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have revealed their full roster for the 2026 Prospects Challenge in Gatineau, Que., this weekend. First overall pick Gavin McKenna leads the way.
thehockeynews.comGavin McKenna Headlines Maple Leafs Prospects Challenge Roster This WeekendThe Toronto Maple Leafs have revealed their full roster for the 2026 Prospects Challenge in Gatineau, Que., this weekend. First overall pick Gavin McKenna leads the way.

"Gavin will not be travelling with us to Gatineau," Sullivan told reporters at the Ford Performance Centre. "Management has made the decision to have him participate last night in the opening dinner, also have him practising with the group."

Practising with the rest of the Prospects Challenge roster, McKenna was skating as the left winger on a line with center Luke Haymes and Brandon Buhr on the right wing.

Tavares has opened the door to other Maple Leafs in the past, a tradition he continues to pay forward from his rookie days.
thehockeynews.comWhy Gavin McKenna Will Be Staying At John Tavares’ Home For His First Season With The Maple LeafsTavares has opened the door to other Maple Leafs in the past, a tradition he continues to pay forward from his rookie days.

"But what's best for him is to stay here, continue to train with the NHL players, and prepare for a big season," Sullivan added. "Short training camp for them, they got an 84-game schedule. He's got a lot coming in front of him, and he had a really, really busy summer. So for him, those three, four days in Gatineau is probably not beneficial for him. So we think that staying back and preparing for the season is going to be best for him.

"Watching him in practice, he's impressive," the Marlies bench boss added.

"I was just doing whatever the team wanted me to do," McKenna reacted to the news. "Obviously, it would be fun to play some games, but if they think me staying here is best, then I'm okay with that, and I'll listen to what they want.

The first game action that McKenna will get to see will be on Sept. 19, when the Maple Leafs play two pre-season games, both against the Montreal Canadiens. One will be played at the Bell Centre, while the other will be played at home at Scotiabank Arena.

The regular season begins on Sept. 29 with Toronto's home opener, and possibly McKenna's first NHL game, marking the start of his rookie season.

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