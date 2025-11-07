Why The Maple Leafs Placed Goaltender Cayden Primeau On Waivers

When Toronto Maple Leafs practice began on Friday morning, Cayden Primeau was on another rink, away from the team, getting in work all by himself. It was a sign that his future in Toronto could be coming to a close as Joseph Woll inches closer to a return.

A few hours after practice concluded, Primeau was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.

"Well, just because we wanted Woll to get that time with (Anthony Stolarz). You know, we need those guys, and he went over and worked with (Sanford)," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. "I wanted (Woll) to have the whole net [in practice]."

Toronto initially claimed Primeau off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes days before the start of the regular season, after ending James Reimer's professional tryout. Despite winning two of the three games he appeared in with the Maple Leafs, Primeau's .838 save percentage is the third-lowest in the league.

Woll is set to join the Marlies on a conditioning loan to get into game action before playing games in the NHL. He's been on the ice with the team for the last couple of weeks following a return from his personal leave of absence.

The expectation is that Woll will play on Saturday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It'll be his first taste of game action since May 18, Game 7 of the second round against the Florida Panthers.

If Primeau gets claimed, Dennis Hildeby will likely be called up to the Maple Leafs to either start or back up Stolarz against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. If he doesn't play against Boston, Hildeby likely faces the Carolina Hurricanes the next night.

This could all depend on whether Primeau gets claimed. If he's not claimed by 2 p.m. on Saturday, he may be in the lineup against the Bruins. It's not out of the realm of possibility, too, that Toronto sends down Primeau if he clears, and brings up Hildeby.

