Why The Maple Leafs Traded The Rink For The Blue Jays' Diamond At Rogers Centre Amid a Five-Game Losing Streak

“There always are going to be mistakes in the game. There always are going to be,” he said. “So when you make one mistake, you hope that there’s a second player there to clean up the mistake. And if there isn’t, you don’t want to compound it and make it worse. And in some of these cases, we’ve made two or three in a row, and that ends up in the back of your net. So there will be some. We need to do a better job of cleaning up the first one rather than compound it.”