William Nylander's 300th NHL Goal 'Just A Step On The Road' For Maple Leafs Star

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 12:08 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 12:08 PM
Nylander did not know he scored his 300th NHL goal until he was told after the club's win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
CALGARY — William Nylander became the sixth player in Maple Leafs history to reach 300 career NHL goals Saturday night in Edmonton, passing Rick Vaive on the franchise list in the process. The milestone arrived during a two-goal night for Nylander in a 7-2 win over the Oilers and immediately sparked discussion about the player’s long-term place among Toronto’s greats.
Nylander himself treated the number with characteristic understatement.
“I don’t know. It’s just a step on the road,” Nylander said Sunday following the club’s workout at Scotiabank Saddledome. “It’s nice to score 300, but I mean, don’t want to stop there.”
He added that he only learned he had hit the mark after the game.
On moving past Vaive, Nylander offered a measured response.
“Yeah, I haven’t really talked too much about that kind of stuff, but obviously Rick is an unbelievable guy, and I wasn’t old enough or born yet to watch him play, but that means something very special.”
The contrast between the historical weight of the achievement and Nylander’s reaction was not lost on his linemates. Kirill Marchenko, who has skated with Nylander and Nick Paul on the second line, expressed clear respect for the number.
“It’s a big number, of course,” Marchenko said. “I just try to learn something from him for sure. And I think I try to help him. He tried to help me. And we both, like, both in our lines want to play better.”
Marchenko also noted Nylander’s even temperament.
“He’s a good person. I just have a couple conversations with him. We’re kind of friends. He’s a funny guy. I love to speak with him. He can teach me something for sure because again he’s got a big experience in NHL.” He described a player who “nothing bothers” and who drives the line with skill and composure.
“I mean Willy and Marchenko are very dynamic offensively, both great skaters, great shot, there’s a lot there, and then I like Pauly in between. You can make plays and, you know, expense time playing a little more defense in the other two,” Hiller said. “So Pauly does a good job that way for us.”
Nylander, for his part, has focused on the immediate work of the new combination.
“Yeah, I think we’ve been, you know, playing two big guys. I mean, they’ve got heavy bodies, so we’ve been able to take the puck and stuff down low and trying to generate an offense. And, I mean, it’s new. We all haven’t played together before, so we’re just getting going, I feel like.”
The 300-goal mark is a clear marker in Nylander’s career. His response, and the way teammates describe his presence, suggest the number is being treated as progress rather than a destination. With Marchenko and Paul still adjusting alongside him, the line’s continued production will help determine how high Nylander ultimately climbs on the franchise list.
The Leafs are in the midst of a four-game winning streak as they get ready to take on the Calgary Flames on Monday.
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