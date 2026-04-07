Will Maple Leafs Call-Ups William Villeneuve And Luke Haymes Make NHL Debut Before Season Ends?
Villeneuve was recalled last week, and Haymes was called up ahead of the Maple Leafs' practice on Tuesday.
While the Toronto Maple Leafs have added some youth from the Toronto Marlies, it remains unknown whether a few of them will get a taste of NHL action.
Since the trade deadline, the Maple Leafs have recalled three Marlies who've seen regular game action: Jacob Quillan (18 games), Bo Groulx (12 games), and Michael Pezzetta (six games).
Toronto also called up William Villeneuve on an emergency basis following Oliver Ekman-Larsson's "upper and lower body" injury, which occurred three days ago. They also recalled forward Luke Haymes from the AHL on an emergency basis Tuesday morning.
For what could be the team's second-last full practice of the season, Villeneuve was lined up alongside Ekman-Larsson while Haymes was an extra forward.
Both Hames and Villeneuve have been integral parts of the Marlies this season. As a rookie center, Haymes has tallied 17 goals and 32 points in 63 games. Meanwhile, Villeneuve leads all Marlies defensemen with 28 points in 58 games.
Neither has played an NHL game yet, though.
In a season that's lost for the Maple Leafs, it's worth seeing what the organization has in both players. Villeneuve, especially, given that he's been with the Maple Leafs since the beginning of the 2022 season, four years ago.
But by the sounds of it, there isn't a plan to play either of the two just yet.
"Yeah, I don't know," said head coach Craig Berube, when asked if there's a plan for the two players. "I think we're just dealing with some, not injuries, but stuff where it could keep guys out, so it's nice to have them guys up here to get acclimated to things and, if we need them, we'll get them up here."
Berube admits there's some benefit to having younger players get into a game at this point of the season, though, again, he doesn't confirm whether either of Haymes or Villeneuve will play.
"I always think there's value in getting young guys a game or two," Berube said. "I don't think it hurts; it gets them a taste of the NHL. So, no, I don't see it hurting anything."
The Maple Leafs have five games left in their season. Let's see if either player makes their NHL debut before the year ends.