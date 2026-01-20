William Nylander Misses Another Maple Leafs Practice With Injury, Other Lineup Notes Ahead Of Game Against Red Wings

As of this moment, it appears unlikely that the Toronto Maple Leafs will get William Nylander back for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.
Nylander has missed the last two games after re-aggravating a groin issue on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto's second-last game of their latest road trip.
The forward was absent from practice on Tuesday afternoon, with head coach Craig Berube noting there's "nothing new" on Nylander's status.
"I mean, he's still doing his rehab and stuff off the ice, nothing on the ice yet," added Berube. "I don't have a timeline when he'll be on the ice."
The 29-year-old initially missed six straight games with the injury, which he picked up against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27, before returning to the Maple Leafs' lineup on Jan. 10 against the Vancouver Canucks.
Nylander dressed for three more games after Vancouver, but left after playing just 2:17 against the Golden Knights. (He scored a goal and an assist before exiting the game.)
Despite missing 12 of Toronto's 49 games this season, Nylander still leads the Maple Leafs in points. His 17 goals and 38 points in 37 games are five more than John Tavares, who sits second in team scoring with 18 goals and 43 points in 49 games.
Toronto has eight more games until the Olympics, which Nylander will be playing in for Team Sweden.
Matthew Knies took another maintenance day on Tuesday after registering an assist and 19:11 of ice time in Toronto's 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. He's been dealing with an undisclosed lower-body injury since before the Christmas break.
Despite missing Tuesday's practice, Berube expects Knies to play on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.
"Talking to him today, he felt better, which is good news," said Berube.
Troy Stecher also missed practice due to maintenance after playing 16:24 against the Wild, but "should be good to go tomorrow," Berube added.
As for who'll start against the Red Wings — after each goalie played on Monday against the Wild — that remains to be seen.
"I'll make that decision tomorrow," Berube stated. "I haven't made that decision yet, so I've got to talk to the goalie coach and the goalies yet."
Projected lineup against the Red Wings:
McMann - Matthews - Domi
Maccelli - Tavares - Knies
Cowan - Roy - Robertson
Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok
Rielly - Carlo
McCabe - Ekman-Larsson
Benoit - Stecher