William Nylander Uses YouTube Channel To Make Case To Stay With Maple Leafs, Reacts To Missing Playoffs, Injury Issues, Winning NHL Draft Lottery

Inside his unfinished Toronto condo, William Nylander breaks his three-month silence to confront trade rumors, welcome Mats Sundin, and open up about the agonizing reality of missing the playoffs.
For three months, William Nylander’s YouTube channel had gone entirely dark. The radio silence wasn't a surprise, given how poorly things had transpired on the ice in Toronto following the Olympic break, as the Toronto Maple Leafs spun into a catastrophic tailspin.
But on Monday, Nylander broke the blackout, releasing his most revealing episode yet. Clocking in at just over nine minutes, the video gave the player a platform to share his thoughts on navigating a massive franchise transition, while firmly cementing his allegiance to the city he calls home.
Filmed inside the echoing, unfinished rooms of his downtown Toronto condo, Nylander addressed the heavy speculation surrounding his future head-on. With management changes that saw John Chayka installed as GM and Mats Sundin named a Senior Hockey Advisor to Hockey Operations, the 30-year-old winger used his channel to send a clear message to the fanbase and the new brass.
"Fans really love the kitchen from just seeing it on Twitter," an off-camera voice notes to Nylander as he walks through the exposed framing. "People being like, 'Oh, he's renovating his kitchen in Toronto.' Yeah, yeah. He's not leaving anytime soon."
Nylander smiled, but his tone quickly shifted to one of absolute certainty.
"I mean, I don't want to go anywhere, I love Toronto, and this has been home for me for so long,” Nylander said. “And nothing would make me happier than to win here. So I hope that one day that dream comes true."
The admission comes as the Maple Leafs are a team in flux, attempting to establish a new identity under a shifting management structure. Yet, Nylander made it clear that he isn't looking for an escape hatch or a trade to a contender. He also weighed in on the addition of Sundin.
"Mats is coming in. He knows what it's all about and playing in Toronto," Nylander explained. "Being such a leader for this team and being an amazing, you know, captain here. And you know, he will bring that to the table and I think help our club a lot. I'm always fired up for the next season. I would say I'm more like curious to see what happens this summer with our team. I mean, we got a lot of great people and good players here. I know that we are capable of doing it, so that's what I'm excited for."
It was a difficult season for Nylander, who dealt with a nagging groin injury. He pointed to that physical frustration as the primary reason he flipped off the broadcast camera while sitting up in the press box during a home game against the Colorado Avalanche—a moment fans had been wondering about, which he finally addressed with raw honesty.
The most compelling portion of the video, however, focused on the agonizing reality of missing out on the postseason. While the rest of the hockey world fought through the grueling spring tournament, Nylander found himself trapped in a rare position: watching from his couch.
"Right now, I usually never watch any hockey or anything when I'm, you know, at home," Nylander admitted. "So I've been watching the playoffs and it just itches to just want to want to get back out there and play. One week after the season I was like, 'This is terrible, I want to be out there playing.' Not that I ever thought it was good to not be in the playoffs, but being off and watching everybody else keep playing was just a terrible feeling."
That underlying frustration has already morphed into motivation for a critical off-season. Nylander revealed he spent the previous summer battling through lingering physical limitations that hindered his preparation, an obstacle he won't have to face this year.
“I wasn't even able to train properly the way I usually do," he said. "So looking forward, I think that for me will be a really good thing to be able to get a longer summer for more complete training to be ready for the next season."
The video takes a dramatic, chaotic turn toward the end. While out in Liberty Village grabbing a bite to eat before heading to watch the Toronto Marlies play Game 4 of their playoff series, Nylander and his circle are hit with a bombshell.
The footage captures Nylander alongside his parents and teammate Matthew Knies heading to the Marlies game on May 5th, right as they find out the Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery.
"Oh my god... that's crazy. That's insane. Look at... oh my god, no way. That's wild. That's so cool," Nylander repeats.
While Nylander’s YouTube channel originally started by showcasing behind-the-scenes looks at his family life mixed with a little bit of product placement, this latest episode served a much greater purpose. It gave the winger a direct platform to answer the burning questions fans have been weighing in the wake of a tumultuous few months in Toronto.