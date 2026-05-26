William Nylander Uses YouTube Channel To Make Case To Stay With Maple Leafs, Reacts To Missing Playoffs, Injury Issues, Winning NHL Draft Lottery

"Mats is coming in. He knows what it's all about and playing in Toronto," Nylander explained. "Being such a leader for this team and being an amazing, you know, captain here. And you know, he will bring that to the table and I think help our club a lot. I'm always fired up for the next season. I would say I'm more like curious to see what happens this summer with our team. I mean, we got a lot of great people and good players here. I know that we are capable of doing it, so that's what I'm excited for."