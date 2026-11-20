Utah Mammoth
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Photo courtesy of the NHL
Photo courtesy of the NHL
Nov 20, 2026 4:06 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 4:06 AM
The Utah Mammoth locker room was all smiles just a week ago. A weird sentiment, considering the team was in the midst of a six-game losing streak, but they were all smiling for a good reason. They had just been shown the brand-new 2027 Winter Classic jerseys, and for most, if not all, of the players, it was one of the best jerseys they had seen.
Released to the public on Wednesday, just before their game against the Colorado Avalanche, a prelude to the Winter Classic to come, the Mammoth’s brand-new jerseys have become a hit everywhere. Some called them unreal. Some called them the best Winter Classic jerseys ever. Whatever adjectives were used, the brand-new jersey was a big hit.
That sentiment was the same in the Mammoth locker room. Everyone had some great things to say about the jersey they’ll don on January 31.
“They’re sexy,” Weegar said. “I absolutely love them. For me, there's a little bit of history behind the jersey as well, which is cool. I think the fans will enjoy that a little bit. I like the brown mammoth. For me, it's the brown. I like the brown a lot. That's my favorite part of the jersey.”
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Indeed, one of the coolest parts of the jersey is the amount of easter eggs and references there are all around the jersey. From the redesigned Utah state flag on the hemline to the “Utah” text above the logo, which is the same font that one of the earliest ice rinks in the state used. Fanatics did its best to make a jersey that looks vintage and includes the city’s hockey history in it. First reactions make it seem like they did their job well.
Kailer Yamamoto played in the Seattle Kraken’s outdoor game back in 2023 and wore some of the most well-received uniforms in the history of the event. Yet the Mammoth’s new jersey is up there with that one for him.
“They’re unreal,” Yamamoto said. “I think those are the best I've seen. Seattle's definitely up there for me. I've played in that one, but I think those are sweet with the mammoth on it, the Utah, the colors, and everything. I think they're unreal.”
Lawson Crouse has worn a lot of jerseys during his hockey career. The first NHL jersey he threw on was a Florida Panthers one with the iconic jumping panther logo. During his time with the Arizona Coyotes, he wore many more jerseys, including the iconic Kachina one and the purple Reverse Retro, which many claimed was one of the best in that line. Yet, the Winter Classic jersey blew all of his expectations away.
“They're going to go down as one of the best ever made,” Crouse said. “They did a great job of capturing the state of Utah, especially with this only being our third year. I think they did an incredible job with that. The color, the brown, that blue, and obviously the mammoth logo. I think they did an incredible job.”
It wasn’t just the players who were impressed by the new jerseys. Head coach André Tourigny also shared his opinions on the Mammoth’s new jerseys.
“They're unreal,” Tourigny said. “They're really sharp and unreal.”
A short but effective answer that pretty much summarizes the majority of the opinions from the Mammoth locker room on the Winter Classic jerseys. They are already beloved by the team.
That same sentiment was shared by a majority of the Mammoth fanbase. Both of the team stores were crowded right when they opened at 10 pm on Wednesday. Fans weren’t just stepping out with a beanie or one jersey either. They were clearing the store, some buying up to nine jerseys for their whole family.
It’s been a hard time for Mammoth fans trying to avoid spending money. Just a month ago, the Hometown Remix jerseys were dropped, giving the fans two different jerseys to buy to try to collect them all.
Speaking of the Hometown Remix jerseys, while they were one of the more popular jerseys created for the line, it seems like the locker room already favors one Mountain Blue jersey over the other.
“I got to go with the outdoor classic jerseys,” Weegar said. “I think they're super sweet. They're old school. The Utah text with the lettering like that- I can't wait to wear them. They're gonna be awesome. There’s a lot of energy when I put those on, for sure.”
“The Hometown Remixes are growing on me,” Crouse said. “Obviously, we've only worn them twice. I think they're cool, but the Winter Classic jersey is pretty cool.”
“Oh yeah, I like the Winter Classic ones a lot better,” Yamamoto said.
The locker room has spoken. The fans have spoken as well. The Winter Classic jersey launch day was the best-selling NHL jersey launch day ever. Both the Mammoth and the Avalanche were the top two selling teams on the whole Fanatics site across all sports. The jersey is a massive success. Don’t be surprised if you see a majority of fans wear it for games from here on out. It has quickly been adopted as the best Mammoth jersey ever by fans, and the players couldn’t agree more.
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