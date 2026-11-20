Indeed, one of the coolest parts of the jersey is the amount of easter eggs and references there are all around the jersey. From the redesigned Utah state flag on the hemline to the “Utah” text above the logo, which is the same font that one of the earliest ice rinks in the state used. Fanatics did its best to make a jersey that looks vintage and includes the city’s hockey history in it. First reactions make it seem like they did their job well.