Canucks Announce Three-Day Fan Fest Ahead Of The 2026-27 Season

The Fan Fest will take place from September 24-26.
The Vancouver Canucks have announced plans for a three-day fan fest ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The event will take place from September 24-26 and is the first fan fest organized by the team. While more information will be available closer to the event, here is a look at the activities already announced.
Jan 19, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; VancouverCanucksforward Brock Boeser (6) tosses a puck to a fan during warmups before the game against the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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