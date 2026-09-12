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Canucks Announce Three-Day Fan Fest Ahead Of The 2026-27 Season

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Adam Kierszenblat
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The Fan Fest will take place from September 24-26.

The Vancouver Canucks have announced plans for a three-day fan fest ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The event will take place from September 24-26 and is the first fan fest organized by the team. While more information will be available closer to the event, here is a look at the activities already announced. 

September 24

  • 3:00 pm - Meet the players outside Rogers Arena
  • 7:00 pm - Pre-Season game versus Edmonton Oilers
moreVideos

September 25

  • 1:30 PM Public Open Canucks Team Practice
  • 3:30 PM - Full Season Ticket Member: Meet The Team Event
  • 6:30 PM-&nbsp;Canucks for Kids Fund Charity Hockey Game (Alumni listed are Henrik Sedin, Mason Raymond, Geoff Courtnall and Kirk McLean)

September 26

  • 11:30 AM- Career Networking Event
  • 12:00 PM Pre-Game Party Live&nbsp;
  • 1:00 PM-&nbsp;Meet the players outside Rogers Arena
  • 4:00 PM- Pre-Season game versus Seattle Kraken

Tickets and more details can be found here.

Jan 19, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; VancouverCanucksforward Brock Boeser (6) tosses a puck to a fan during warmups before the game against the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images&nbsp;&nbsp;Jan 19, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; VancouverCanucksforward Brock Boeser (6) tosses a puck to a fan during warmups before the game against the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images&nbsp;&nbsp;

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