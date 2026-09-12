‘We Want To Win Those Games, That’s For Sure’: Canucks Prospects Speak Ahead Of Showcase Against The Kraken

“I think it’s just utilizing the speed here. Obviously, it’s not going to be as fast, but I’ve got five days here to get used to a faster pace, and then going into NHL camp is going to be even faster,” he said. “Learn the speed, get some confidence, and just know that I can go into NHL training camp [and] don’t have to be nervous. All it is for me is a learning experience, take what I can get, really. Try to extend my stay as long as possible.”