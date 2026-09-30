3 Standouts From Game #1: Canucks 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

What made Sasson's night so impressive was not his stats, but his ability to shut down Connor McDavid. In their 10:48 of ice time against each other, he won the high-danger scoring chances battle 3-2 and posted an xGF% of 60.63 against the Oilers captain, according to Natural Stat Trick. Overall, Sasson performed well in all three zones and showed that he can be a reliable center when matched up against one of the best players in the world.