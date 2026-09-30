3 Standouts From Game #1: Canucks 6, Oilers 5 (OT)
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game". In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 6–5 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Kevin Lankinen:
Kevin Lankinen was one of the main reasons Vancouver was able to open the season with a victory. The 31-year-old stopped 31 of 36 shots, including 12 of 13 in the first period. While he did allow three in the third, Lankinen was still strong, stopping 11 of 14 shots he faced, which included some highlight-reel saves to keep the game close.
While Tuesday's victory wasn't a masterpiece, it was a reminder that Lankinen can hold his team in games. He got unlucky on a few goals, but overall, he was solid throughout the night. If Lankinen can be a stable force in the crease, the Canucks will find themselves in far more close games than last season.
Paul Cotter:
What a debut for Paul Cotter. The free agent signing from the 2026 off-season wasted no time opening his goal account with Vancouver as he scored shorthanded at the midway mark of the first period. Cotter than ended the night in style as he beat Tristan Jarry on a partial breakaway in overtime to send the crowd at Rogers Place home disappointed.
Cotter's speed was on full display Tuesday night. He was constantly on the forecheck and was able to get to lose pucks, especially on the penalty kill. Cotter was also able to fill the scoresheet as he finished with three shots, two hits and one takeaway.
Max Sasson
Tuesday was arguably one of Max Sasson's best games with the Canucks. The 26-year-old scored his first of the season while picking up the primary assist on the game-winner. Sasson also finished the night with two blocked shots and a takeaway in 16:37 of ice time.
What made Sasson's night so impressive was not his stats, but his ability to shut down Connor McDavid. In their 10:48 of ice time against each other, he won the high-danger scoring chances battle 3-2 and posted an xGF% of 60.63 against the Oilers captain, according to Natural Stat Trick. Overall, Sasson performed well in all three zones and showed that he can be a reliable center when matched up against one of the best players in the world.
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