Cotter Has A Debut To Remember As The Canucks Kick Off The 2026-27 Campaign With A 6-5 Overtime Win Over The Oilers

"Not the way we drew it up for sure," said Malhotra after his first career win. "Obviously, a lot of really good things to score five goals in a game. Obviously, we don't want to give up three in the third period. That's something that we definitely need to work on. But just the resiliency to stay with it for us was a huge factor in the game. Then the guys stepping up in different ways. Lanks (Lankinen) made some key saves, especially down the stretch there. Our kill did a job throughout the course of the game. Obviously, elite power play and kind of limiting them to as much as we did. It was good, but the overall joy of winning a game takes precedence right now.