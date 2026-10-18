Vancouver Canucks
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Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #10: Lightning 4, Canucks 2.
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Kevin Lankinen
Kevin Lankinen was the main reason this game was close. Vancouver's goaltender was solid throughout the night as he stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced. Lankinen also made a few highlight-reel saves, showing off his athleticism with cross-crease stops.
Even though the result was a loss, Saturday was an important performance for Lankinen. The 31-year-old has struggled this year, which has resulted in a .807 save percentage. The hope is that a start like the one against the Lightning can help Lankinen regain some confidence moving forward.
Zeev Buium
Zeev Buium had arguably his most impactful game of the season. He was dynamic with the puck in the offensive zone, finishing the night with one shot and four shot attempts. Buium was also able to control the neutral zone well, which included creating some offensive zone entries.
Even though he didn't end up on the scoresheet, Buium's engagement level throughout the game was a positive. According to Natural Stat Trick, Vancouver held an 11-7 scoring-chance advantage and a 4-3 high-danger scoring-chance advantage at five-on-five when he was on the ice. If this team is going to be successful in the future, they need Buium to play with confidence, which is what happened on Saturday.
Filip Chytil
Filip Chytil has only been back for two games, but it looks like he has not missed a step. The 27-year-old recorded an assist for the second straight game while also recording six shot attempts. It is clear that Manny Malhotra trusts Chytil, as he finished the night with 20:31 of ice time.
The most noticeable part of Chytil's game remains his speed. His skating lets him transition the puck into the offensive zone with ease and create open ice. Overall, Chytil has had an impressive start to his season, as he has opened the campaign with an assist in back-to-back games.
Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) defends the net for the start of the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
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