3 Standouts From Game #10: Lightning 4, Canucks 2.

Even though he didn't end up on the scoresheet, Buium's engagement level throughout the game was a positive. According to Natural Stat Trick, Vancouver held an 11-7 scoring-chance advantage and a 4-3 high-danger scoring-chance advantage at five-on-five when he was on the ice. If this team is going to be successful in the future, they need Buium to play with confidence, which is what happened on Saturday.