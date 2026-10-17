Canucks Allow Four-Straight Goals, Fall 4-2 To The Lightning

Vancouver Canucks
500 Members•5,208 Posts
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026 10:54 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 10:54 PM
The Vancouver Canucks fell 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their six-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Linus Karlsson scored his second of the season while Elias Pettersson found the back of the net on the power play. As for Kevin Lankinen, he was busy on Saturday, stopping 31 of the 35 shots he faced.
Vancouver looked exhausted after the first period. The Lightning outshot the Canucks 24 to seven during the final two frames and were able to erase a 2-0 deficit. While it is understandable that Vancouver would be tired at the end of this long road trip, the Canucks looked like they had zero energy for the majority of the game.
As for the penalty kill, it was another night where Vancouver allowed a goal. To the Canucks credit, they were only shorthanded once, but their inability to block passing lanes and clear loose pucks led to yet another goal against. Vancouver has now allowed a league-high 13 goals against while on the penalty kill and has been scored on in seven of 10 games so far this season.
There was one positive from the night, and that was the play of Lankinen. While he will want a few of the goals back, the 31-year-old kept the Canucks in this game. It has been a tough year for Lankinen, but it is fair to say that he can't be blamed for this loss.
Ultimately, there is not much that can be said about Saturday's loss. Vancouver struggled to generate any form of offence over the final half of the game and could not contain Tampa Bay's top players. In the end, the Canucks finished this six-game road trip 0-5-1 and will now head home on a seven-game losing streak.
Stats and Facts:
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki finishes the game with two drawn penalties
- All three goals scored by Elias Pettersson this year have come on the power play
- Filip Hronek led all players with five blocked shots
- The Canucks won 38% of their faceoffs
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
15:32- VAN: Linus Karlsson (2) from Paul Cotter and Filip Chytil
2nd Period:
4:35- VAN: Elias Pettersson (3) from Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Brock Boeser (PPG)
6:30- TBL: Nikita Kucherov (2) from Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel
11:23- TBL: Nikita Kucherov (3) from Brayden Point
3rd Period:
2:04- TBL: Jake Guentzel (4) from Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Brayden Point
15:57- TBL: Pontus Holmberg (2)
Up Next:
Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy