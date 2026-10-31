Canucks Forward Jacob Quillan Gets Rave Review From Former AHL Coach Michael Dyck

Vancouver Canucks
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2026 7:00 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 7:00 PM
Jacob Quillan was called up by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
Just a few weeks after being acquired by the Vancouver Canucks, forward Jacob Quillan has earned his first call-up with the organization. Ryan Johnson announced that the 24-year-old had been recalled from the AHL after Filip Chytil was placed on IR. Quillan has had a successful start to his Abbotsford Canucks career as he has five goals and seven points over his first five games.
Quillan spent the first two and a half years of his pro career with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. While he did play 24 games in the NHL, the majority of his time was spent in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. During his time with the Marlies, one of his Assistant Coaches was Michael Dyck, who is currently the Head Coach and GM of the Vancouver Giants.
Dyck had the opportunity to coach Quillan for two full seasons. That included a Calder Cup championship in 2026, where the now Canucks forward recorded nine points in 19 games. When asked about his former forward, Dyck revealed what makes Quillan an impactful player.
"He's explosive, said Dyck. "Like, straightaway speed. There's not many guys quicker than him. He plays a fast, direct game. He's a driver... Puck pursuit. He's hard on pucks. He takes away a lot of time and space. He gets into races. A lot of those races, he's going to win. He's just a real powerful player."
Before making the jump to the pro level, Quillan enjoyed a successful career at Quinnipiac University. He recorded 93 points in 116 games and won an NCAA championship in 2023. As Dyck explained, Quillan's play has impressed him ever since the former Penticton Vees forward joined the Marlies.
"When he came in from Quinnipiac, we knew what we had in him, and he just started producing more and more. A lot of the goals he was scoring were either by getting to loose pucks and getting to the net or being at the net. He's a guy that plays inside, and he plays fast."
Quillan is the type of player who should find success in Manny Malhotra's system. He has plenty of speed and, according to Dyck, isn't afraid to battle to create scoring chances. Quillan has already made an impact in Abbotsford; now it is time to see if he can translate that success to Vancouver.
Sep 19, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jacob Quillan (26) warms up before playing the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
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