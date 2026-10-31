Trick-Or-Treat: Six True, Six False Stats About The Canucks’ 2026–27 Season

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 5:00 PM
In the spirit of Halloween, here’s a little Canucks-related Trick-or-Treat game.
The Vancouver Canucks are 15 games into their 2026–27 season and currently sport a record of 3–11–1. Their next game takes place today, on Halloween, when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the spirit of Halloween, here’s a little Canucks-related Trick-or-Treat game.
The game works as so: each prompt includes two statements about the 2026–27 Canucks — one a trick (more of a negative stat), and one a treat (a more-positive stat). Only one of the statements is true.
Continue reading for some Canucks trick-or-treat.
Trick-Or-Treat: The Canucks Are Currently Within The Bottom-Half Of The NHL In 5-On-5 Scoring (Trick), Or The Top-Half Of The NHL In Overall Goals-For (Treat).
Treat. Surprisingly enough, despite their recent struggles on offence, the Canucks still sit within the top-half of the league in goals-for at 5-on-5 with 28. Their 28 5-on-5 goals-for currently ties them with the Montréal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres for the 14th-most in the league. Vancouver sits higher-up on the list in overall goals-for with a total of 45 on the season, which puts them at 11th in the NHL.
Trick-Or-Treat: Vancouver’s PDO Rating Is Lower Than The Montréal Canadiens’ And Nashville Predators (Trick), Or Higher Than The St. Louis Blues’ And New York Rangers (Treat).
Trick. The Canucks’ current PDO rating of 1.002 is lower than all four teams listed. The Rangers currently lead this particular group with a rating of 1.014, followed by Canadiens with 1.008, St. Louis Blues with 1.006, and the Predators with 1.005. Teams currently below the Canucks include the Dallas Stars (0.998), Tampa Bay Lightning (0.990), and Utah Mammoth (0.897).
Trick-Or-Treat: The Canucks Do (Trick) Or Do Not (Treat) Have The Lowest Overall Shots-For In The NHL.
Treat. Vancouver is currently not dead-last in the NHL in overall shots-for. That said, they’re not terribly far off. Their 316 shots-for currently ranks 30th in the league in this category, with only the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets (281) recording less than them.
Trick-Or-Treat: No Abbotsford Canuck Has Scored Five Goals To Start The Season (Trick), Or Three Are Averaging A Point Per Game (Treat).
Treat. Two members of the Abbotsford Canucks have scored five or more goals through the team’s first nine games of the season — Ty Mueller (6) and Jacob Quillan (5). Three AHL Canucks are currently averaging exactly one point per game. Mueller has the team’s lead in points with 10 in 10 games, while 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes, who is currently out due to a lower body injury, has put together three goals and three assists in six games. Defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev has six assists in five games played, giving him the team’s highest points per game (1.20) thus far.
Trick-Or-Treat: Vancouver’s Combined SV% Is Lower (Trick) Or Higher (Treat) Than .860%.
Trick. The Canucks’ current SV% sits at the bottom of the NHL, with Vancouver logging a collective percentage of .859% — barely under .860%. Kevin Lankinen currently sports a .812 SV%, while Leevi Meriläinen’s has dipped to .898%. Other notable goaltenders around the league with a SV% of under .900% include Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (.885%), Karel Vejmelka of the Mammoth (.881%), and 2026 Stanley Cup winner Brandon Bussi (.865%).
Trick-Or-Treat: Which Home Record Was Better Through 15 Games — The 2025–26 Canucks (Trick) Or 2026–27 Canucks (Treat)?
Trick. Understandably, the 2025–26 Canucks had the better home record through their first 15 games of their season, playing six of their matchups at home and logging a record of 2–4–0. That said, they only registered one more home win than this year’s team after 15 games, with the 2026–27 team putting up a record of 1–5–0.
Oct 29, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Liam Ohgren (92) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
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