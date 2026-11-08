Vancouver Canucks
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #19: Oilers 4, Canucks 2
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Guillaume Brisebois
Guillaume Brisebois is finding ways to ensure he stays in the lineup. The 29-year-old had another solid night, which included recording his first NHL point since March 14, 2023. Overall, Brisebois logged 17:17 of ice time while recording two blocked shots, one shot on goal and one hit.
The more games he plays, the more confident Brisebois looks. He has become a staple on the penalty kill, leading all players in ice time with 3:09. Ultimately, Brisebois is finding ways to contribute, which should result in more ice time as the season progresses.
Drew O'Connor
The 2026-27 season has been a tough one for Drew O'Connor. He has struggled to put up points and is on pace to set a new career-high in penalty minutes. Even though he didn't end up on the scoresheet, O'Connor had one of his most impactful games of the season on Saturday night.
O'Connor was able to contribute in multiple ways on Saturday. He led the team in shots on goal with four while also throwing three hits. The hope is that O'Connor can build on this game and use his performance on Saturday to jump-start the rest of his season.
Nov 7, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Mathieu Joseph (21) looks to make a pass in front of Vancouver Canucks forward Drew O'Connor (18) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Max Sasson
Saturday featured another standout performance from Max Sasson. The 26-year-old scored his fifth of the campaign and his second against the Oilers this year. Sasson also saw time on both the penalty kill and power play while finishing the night with two hits.
It is clear that Sasson fits well into Manny Malhotra's system. He plays with speed and isn't shy about getting to the front of the net, which is where he scored from on Saturday night. Based on his season so far, Sasson deserves more minutes at both even strength and on special teams, as he has been one of Vancouver's most consistent players.
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