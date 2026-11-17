Vancouver Canucks
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #23: Canucks 3, Mammoth 2
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 3-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth.
Nikita Tolopilo
Nikita Tolopilo is the reason Vancouver won on Monday night. The 26-year-old goaltender was virtually unbeatable as he made 34 saves in his season debut. While Tolopilo was solid all night, he came up big in the second period as he stopped all 14 shots he faced.
Tolopilo's game featured a little bit of everything. He was positionally sound and was able to come up with some acrobatic highlight-reel saves. Ultimately, it appears that time in the AHL has helped Tolopilo, as he put together one of the best NHL performances of his career.
Filip Chytil
This is the version of Filip Chytil the Canucks thought they were getting when they acquired him back in 2025. The 27-year-old was able to create multiple breakaways thanks to his speed and scored a highlight of the night level goal in the third period. What makes this performance even better is that it comes off the back of another successful night, showing that Chytil can drive play consistently.
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While Chytil's offensive numbers will get most of the focus, it appears that Manny Malhotra is trusting him more defensively. He played 2:53 of shorthanded time on Monday and was on the ice for the final 1:43 as Vancouver was holding a one-goal lead. Chytil seems up for the challenge, as he was not on the ice for a goal against in the win.
Brock Boeser
Brock Boeser is having a November to remember. He not only scored the game-winner on the power play Monday night, but also finished the night with two assists. Boeser has now extended his point streak to eight games and has recorded 10 points in seven games this month.
It feels as though Boeser is often underappreciated for what he does on the ice. He is leading by example with his play, which has resulted in him being tied for the team lead with 23 points in 23 games. Boeser also continues to climb the franchise's all-time power play points list as he surpassed Alex Edler on Monday and now ranks ninth all-time with 178 regular-season power play points.
Nov 16, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Mammoth left wing Anders Lee (72) plays the puck against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Nikita Tolopilo (60) during the third period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
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