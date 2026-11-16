What Montréal Figured Out About Rebuilding That The Canucks Can Learn

Vancouver Canucks
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 6:00 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 6:00 PM
The Montréal Canadiens completed their rebuild the right way.
Rebuilding an NHL team may sound simple in a discussion. Trade veterans, stockpile draft picks, develop young talent, and watch them succeed. Unfortunately, it's not quite that simple. That would mean every team would be a contender after a few years of being at the bottom of the league.
For the Vancouver Canucks, the real questions are who should be kept, who should be in the new core, and when should the picks be used? The Montréal Canadiens may provide some of those answers.
Montréal's Blueprint: More Than Draft Picks
When Montréal began rebuilding in 2022, management didn't tear the roster down to the studs. The Canadiens traded Tyler Toffoli for a first-round pick and Emil Heineman, moved Ben Chiarot for another first-rounder and sent Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche for Justin Barron and a second-round pick. They kept Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield and also had veterans like now-Canuck Brendan Gallagher to maintain locker room presence.
Montréal also weaponized their cap space. In August 2022, the Canadiens acquired Sean Monahan and a conditional first-round pick from the Calgary Flames for future considerations. They later traded Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets for another first-rounder and a conditional third-round pick. This gave Montréal several assets.
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Today, it may be harder to leverage that kind of situation. With the NHL salary cap at $104 million in 2026–27 and projected to reach $113.5 million in 2027–28, teams may be less inclined to give up draft picks for other teams to take on their contracts.
Vancouver’s trade for Gallagher shows why having cap space doesn’t necessarily translate to receiving extra draft picks. The Canucks acquired him from the Canadiens for future considerations, with Montréal retaining half his salary.
The Canadiens continued developing young players like Juraj Slafkovský, Lane Hutson, and Ivan Demidov. They also had prospects in their system, such as Michael Hage and David Reinbacher. In June 2025, they acquired Noah Dobson for Heineman and the 16th and 17th picks.
Instead of waiting to acquire two more prospects, they used their draft picks to get a veteran defenceman. They got 106 points in 2025-26 (after Montréal had 55 points in 2021-22) and made it to the Eastern Conference Final.
Other Rebuilds In Progress: What Vancouver Can Learn
The Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and Chicago Blackhawks show that just having stars isn't everything. Anaheim have young, talented players in Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier. However, they have lost some of their experienced defencemen (Jacob Trouba, John Carlson) and are struggling to find stability.
San Jose has made an incredible jump with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith but still narrowly missed the playoffs. They spent the off-season strengthening their blue line by acquiring Michael Kesselring and drafting Keaton Verhoeff and Ryan Lin. However, drafting promising defencemen is very different from having NHL-ready defencemen.
As for Chicago, they have Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. The Blackhawks, however, are struggling to get some established players to help them make the most of their young players.
Vancouver fans would welcome moves like San Jose's, but the Canucks also need to know which holes remain before their next competitive window opens.
What This Means For The Sedins
This ties into Henrik and Daniel Sedin's message on November 12. As Kevin Woodley reported for NHL.com, Henrik said, “We want to see progress.”
Trading all their veterans will not necessarily be the solution. The young players will need players around them to help set the tone. Vancouver still wants first-round and second-round draft picks, Satiar Shah said on The Sat Shah Show after the Sedins' press conference.
The Canucks expect to build up their prospects and picks but may use their extra mid-round selections to gain younger players in the NHL. The Canadiens kept Suzuki and Caufield but traded Toffoli and Chiarot. Vancouver will need to decide whether players like Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek can help with leading the new core or if they should be traded.
Knowing When To Strike
The Canucks don’t need to copy Montréal. They can learn from the Canadiens’ timing and the gaps the Ducks, Sharks and Blackhawks are still trying to fill. If Vancouver trades its assets too early, then it may not have its foundation sorted. However, if the Canucks wait too long, they might lose the opportunity to help their players while they’re in their prime.
The hardest part of rebuilding may not be knowing when to sell, but knowing when to play the right cards.
Jan 12, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) plays the puck against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (21) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
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