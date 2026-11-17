Vancouver Canucks
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 5:45 AMPublished Nov 17, 2026 5:45 AM
Updated Nov 17, 2026 6:22 AM
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Utah Mammoth 3-2 on Monday night.
The Vancouver Canucks picked up their second straight win on Monday as they defeated the Utah Mammoth 3-2. Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser each scored on the power play while Filip Chytil picked up his third goal over the last two games. As for in net, Nikita Tolopilo was a star in his first game of the campaign as he stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced.
Monday's win was a historic one as it was the first time the Canucks have defeated the Mammoth. Vancouver entered Monday with a 0-5-1 all-time record against Utah, which included being outscored 25 to 11. Despite being the tired team, the Canucks found a way to take down the Mammoth and pick up their fifth victory of the season.
"I think there's a much greater belief in our room that when we put the effort in and we stay with the process, it's getting a little repetitive now saying it over and over but that seems to be the underline message for our group," said Manny Malhotra post-game. "When we stay with the process, good things happen, and tonight was a prime example of that. Not the start that we wanted, but just being able to maintain and find our game halfway through the second and capitalize was a good sign for us."
The main reason Vancouver picked up this win was Tolopilo's play. The 26-year-old made multiple highlight-reel saves and came up big whenever the Canucks needed him. Based on Monday's performance, it will be hard to justify sending Tolopilo back to the Abbotsford Canucks right away.
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"I mean, big save after big save," said Boeser post-game when speaking about Tolopilo. "Kept us in it. Huge save in the third and then we go down and score on the power play. It's a game changer."
Chytil is also starting to kick his game into high gear. He created multiple breakaway opportunities, while his goal came from what looked like an impossible angle on a wrap-around. One part of Chytil's game that isn't being talked about is his work on the penalty kill, as he logged 2:53 of shorthanded time on Monday night.
Vancouver's power play was also a bright spot as they went two for four on the night. The Canucks also managed six shots on the man advantage, with DeBrusk leading the way with three. Vancouver's penalty kill was also solid despite giving up a goal as they killed four of five opportunities while only allowing eight shots.
While this was not a masterpiece from a defensive perspective, the Canucks found a way to bend but not break in Salt Lake City. Wins like the one on Monday are important for a rebuild, as the group was able to bounce back from goals allowed and never trailed in the game. The victory also secured Vancouver's first win streak of the season as they went two for two on back-to-back nights.
Stats and Facts:
- Brock Boeser extends his point streak to eight games
- Brock Boeser moves past Alex Edler for the ninth most power play points in franchise history
- Defenceman Elias Pettersson led all players with five blocked shots
- Nikita Tolopilo picks up his first NHL win since April 12, 2026
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
No Scoring
2nd Period:
15:05- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (6) from Brock Boeser and Jonathan Lekkerimäki (PPG)
3rd Period:
2:50- UTA: Vincent Trocheck (4) from Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller (PPG)
4:40- VAN: Filip Chytil (3) from Brock Boeser
11:39- UTA: Barrett Hayton (4) from Kailer Yamamoto and Anders Lee
15:37- VAN: Brock Boeser (8) from Jake DeBrusk and Jonathan Lekkerimäki (PPG)
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