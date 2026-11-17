"I think there's a much greater belief in our room that when we put the effort in and we stay with the process, it's getting a little repetitive now saying it over and over but that seems to be the underline message for our group," said Manny Malhotra post-game. "When we stay with the process, good things happen, and tonight was a prime example of that. Not the start that we wanted, but just being able to maintain and find our game halfway through the second and capitalize was a good sign for us."