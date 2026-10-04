3 Standouts From Game #3: Canucks 4, Flames 1
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Leevi Meriläinen
Leevi Meriläinen was impressive as he picked up his first win with Vancouver. The 24-year-old made 23 saves, including 13 in the final 40 minutes. Meriläinen's best moment came late in the second when he robbed Zayne Parekh on a three-on-one opportunity.
While it took Meriläinen some time to settle into the game, it is clear why many considered him one of the best goaltending prospects just a few years ago. He made some athletic saves and looked confident in the crease in the second and third periods. Overall, it was a solid first start for Meriläinen in a Canucks jersey.
Luke Schenn
Luke Schenn spent Saturday night being Vancouver's sheriff. He dropped the gloves with Adam Klapka in the first and almost fought the Flames forward again in the second. In the end, Schenn finished the night with three hits and 17 penalty minutes.
Having a player like Schenn is proving to be a valuable asset to this team. His leadership is evident, as he is the first person to grab anyone who is willing to take liberties with his teammates. Schenn has also once again won over the fanbase, as a "Luke, There It Is" chant echoed throughout Rogers Arena in the second period.
Center Elias Pettersson
No one could have predicted how center Elias Pettersson has started the 2026-27 season. For the second straight game, he led the team with eight hits and is currently the league leader with 16 through three games. Pettersson also recorded an assist on the night, pushing his total to five points so far this year.
Pettersson appears fearless this season. He is throwing open-ice hits, winning faceoffs at an impressive rate and looks to be regaining his confidence. If Pettersson can keep up this pace, the "Petey is back" claims will be easier to defend.
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