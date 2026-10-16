Vancouver Canucks
498 Members•5,199 Posts
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Oct 16, 2026 1:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #9: Panthers 3, Canucks 2 (OT).
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver’s last game. This article will focus on the Canucks’ most recent 3–2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.
Leevi Meriläinen
Another game, another strong performance from Leevi Meriläinen. Thursday’s game marks the third consecutive matchup he’s played in that saw him face 30+ shots. He’s also, impressively, stopped 30+ shots in each of these three games. In Thursday’s effort, Meriläinen faced a total of 39 shots and stopped 36.
While Vancouver did help him out during the second period, Meriläinen had to be sharp in the first period to help the Canucks build and keep their lead. He stopped all 15 shots faced from Florida during the opening frame, also turning away 10 high-danger chances for the Panthers.
Defenceman Elias Pettersson
Elias Pettersson has been the Canucks’ best defenceman to start the 2026–27 season. On Thursday, he continued to assert that idea. The defenceman scored his third goal of the season, tying himself with Jake DeBrusk and Marco Rossi for the second-most on the team.
Away from the scoresheet, Pettersson has continued to make a positive impact on both sides of the ice. He’s become a staple on Vancouver’s main penalty-killing unit alongside Filip Hronek, also showing that he has developed a better sense for jumping up into the play when needed. It’s clear he has gained Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra’s trust, as he finished last night’s game with the second-highest minutes played for Vancouver with 22:35.
Filip Chytil
Regardless of how he played last night, all eyes were bound to be on Filip Chytil heading into his first matchup of the season. For a player that hasn’t seen a regular-season game situation since the beginning of February, he made a fair impact. Chytil flashed the speed he’s best known for to help his team try and generate some offence, utilizing this to battle for the puck along the boards and feed Pettersson for Vancouver’s second goal of the game.
While there were some moments that saw Chytil cough the puck up or overcomplicate a play, as a whole, he had a strong season debut for Vancouver. His effort saw him log the third-most minutes of Vancouver’s forwards with 18:30, behind only Brock Boeser (22:18) and Elias Pettersson (21:36).
Oct 15, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Leevi Meriläinen (31) makes a save against Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy