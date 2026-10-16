Canucks Can’t Stop Tkachuk In 3–2 Overtime Loss To The Florida Panthers

One key storyline heading into tonight’s game was Filip Chytil’s return to play. The forward missed the start of the 2026–27 season due to an injury sustained during his first pre-season game of the year, but joined the team after taking part in a couple of skates starting on Tuesday. Tonight, he centred a line between Paul Cotter and Brock Boeser, collecting an assist and playing the third-highest minutes of Vancouver’s forwards with 18:30. Not only did he send a smooth backwards pass to Pettersson to set up the defenceman’s goal tonight, he also took one shift on Vancouver’s penalty kill.