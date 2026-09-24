5 Canucks Players To Watch In Pre-Season Game 3 Against The Oilers

There will always be some amount of dialogue surrounding Elias Pettersson, and today is no different. As is the case with most of Vancouver’s more-experienced players, tonight will be the first look at Pettersson in-game since the Canucks returned to BC back at the start of September. The center looked engaged during certain parts of training camp, even making a positive impression during the scrimmage, though time will tell whether this translates to NHL competition. Tonight, he is slated to play between Jake DeBrusk and Linus Karlsson, both of whom he has played frequently with in the past.