Abbotsford Canucks Have 2026-27 Home-Opening Weekend To Remember Against The Coachella Valley Firebirds

Defenceman Gavin White had a strong game during the home opener as he hit the back of the net twice and got an assist on Vilmer Arliksson's goal. "I felt like I was just seeing a lot of the net tonight. I don't know what it was, but hopefully that happens for the rest of the season. That'd be nice," said White when asked about his game contributions... I think you could tell we were pretty excited out of the out of the gates, and you know it feels good to be back on home ice after a couple weeks off. And fans were great, and I think our effort showed itself out there."