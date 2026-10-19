Abbotsford Canucks Have 2026-27 Home-Opening Weekend To Remember Against The Coachella Valley Firebirds

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Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Oct 19, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 5:00 PM
The Abbotsford Canucks swept the Coachella Valley Firebirds this weekend.
The Abbotsford Canucks could not stop scoring during their 2026-27 home opening weekend. The AHL Canucks swept the Coachella Valley Firebirds, picking up a regulation and shootout victory. In the end, the Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate outscored their opponent 12-7.
Rogers Forum witnessed Abbotsford set a record during their home opener. The AHL Canucks scored six goals in the second period, the most goals scored during a single period in franchise history. With a final score of 7-3, Abbotsford had a victorious homecoming.
"It's an ideal way to start the season at home," said Coach Ryan Papaioannou. "Full building and haven't had a home game yet where we've had anybody behind us. So, it's nice to score a goal the world and hear some people cheer for us."
Defenceman Gavin White had a strong game during the home opener as he hit the back of the net twice and got an assist on Vilmer Arliksson's goal. "I felt like I was just seeing a lot of the net tonight. I don't know what it was, but hopefully that happens for the rest of the season. That'd be nice," said White when asked about his game contributions... I think you could tell we were pretty excited out of the out of the gates, and you know it feels good to be back on home ice after a couple weeks off. And fans were great, and I think our effort showed itself out there."
Securing the Sweep
The Canucks were ready to do it all over again on Sunday. In a high-intensity game, Abbotsford fought hard to secure yet another win.
The team had an early three-goal lead, but it slowly began to disappear. The crowd could feel the tension between the Canucks and the Firebirds. Coachella Valley came on strong and aggressive in an attempt to pick up a victory.
Leading 3-2, Riley Patterson scored his second goal of the season at 2:17 in the third to extend the lead, giving them some space to breathe. However, the Firebirds managed to get two more in the third, equalizing the score. After a scoreless OT, the two teams faced each other in a shootout.
Braeden Cootes shot first and missed, same as Logan Morrisson. Ben Berard’s shot hit the back of the net, securing a lead for Abbotsford, but J.R. Avon got the puck past Ty Young to tie the shootout.
Trey Fix Wolansky was next and was able to put the Canucks back up by one. Then it was up to Young, who made the save against Eduard Šalé for the victory.
Head Coach Papaioannou applauded Young’s late saves, given that he has not played in the last few games. “I think for him to come out with a performance like that, pretty impressive,” he said.
Fix-Wolansky has been a steady contributor for the Canucks since joining the organization. He put up a total of three goals on the night, with two in the first and then the shootout winner.
"I thought we had a really good start, really good first period, and you know got up by three and maybe took our foot off the gas a little bit," Fix-Wolansky said. “But you know, the most important thing is that we got away with two points."
Looking Forward
Abbotsford's confidence is rising as the season continues. It is still early, but you can sense the camaraderie in the locker room. This weekend showed a team that stands up for each other, doesn't put the spotlight on one player, and is ready to contribute to make the whole team shine.
The Canucks will continue their home stand on October 24 at 5:00 pm PT and October 25 at 3:00 pm PT.
Chase Wouters of the Abbotsford Canucks (Photo Credit: Kaja Antic/The Hockey News)
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