Canucks Mix-Up Lines As Boeser Returns Versus The Predators

The Vancouver Canucks will get a key player back on Thursday against the Nashville Predators. After missing the last two games due to personal reasons, Brock Boeser will be returning to Vancouver's lineup. According to Head Coach Adam Foote, Boeser will play on a line alongside Max Sasson and Jake DeBrusk, while Evander Kane will play with Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland.

Boeser is tied for the Canucks lead with three goals this season. He is averaging 19:37 of ice time and has 10 shots on goal. Boeser has had success against the Predators throughout his NHL career, scoring six goals and recording 15 points in 18 games.

As for Nashville, they will be missing a key part of their lineup as Jonathan Marchessault is day-to-day with an injury. Matthew Wood is expected to draw in for the first time this season. Wood has a connection to BC as he played in the BCHL for the Victoria Grizzlies from 2020-22.

Vancouver concludes their current road trip with a game against the Predators on Thursday night. The Canucks played with a depleted lineup against the Penguins and will be missing some key players when they take on Nashville. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT, and the game can be viewed on Sportsnet.

