Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 11

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Episode 11 features lots of content from each of these three teams. Izzy and Nicolleta open the episode by talking about PWHL Vancouver’s inaugural jerseys, which were revealed on Tuesday. After discussing PWHL Vancouver’s recent coaching staff additions, they also talk about some of the Canucks’ recent roster moves including bringing some Abbotsford Canucks up to the big club as a result of Tom Wilson’s hit on Filip Chytil. Finally, they end the episode by reflecting on Abbotsford’s Calder Cup run ahead of their banner raising on Friday.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 11.

0:26 — PWHL Vancouver Jersey Reveal

1:25 — Thoughts on the jerseys, why they were revealed before name and logo

4:38 — PWHL Seattle Jerseys

8:30 — PWHL Vancouver Coaching Staff Additions

11:15 — Additions from other PWHL teams

13:00 — Canucks Winning Records Against The Chicago Blackhawks

13:55 — Ricochet Shots at the San Jose Sharks

15:25 — Ryan Warsofsky’s comments

16:55 — Canucks Injuries and Roster Moves

18:15 — Tom Wilson’s hit on Filip Chytil and the repercussions

27:05 — Why was Victor Mancini sent down?

30:40 — Abbotsford Canucks sign Arnaud Durandeau

35:04 — Calder Cup Championship Reflections

35:53 — Favourite Calder Cup Playoff games from 2025

41:40 — The success of the Calder Cup line

44:20 — Abbotsford’s championship team bond

Watch Episode 11 Here:

Previous Episodes:

Episode 10

Episode 9

Episode 8

Episode 7

Episode 6

Episode 5

Episode 4

Episode 3

Episode 2

Episode 1

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #8: Wrapping Up A Five-Game Road Trip Against The Predators

Vancouver Canucks Are Early Leaders For Skaters Used During The 2025-26 Season

Canucks "Hopeful" Brock Boeser Returns To The Lineup For Matchup Against The Nashville Predators