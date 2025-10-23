    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 11

    Izzy Cheung
    Oct 23, 2025, 17:00
    Updated at: Oct 23, 2025, 17:00

    In episode 11, Izzy and Nicolleta break down topics for all three of PWHL Vancouver, the Vancouver Canucks, and Abbotsford Canucks.

    Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

    Episode 11 features lots of content from each of these three teams. Izzy and Nicolleta open the episode by talking about PWHL Vancouver’s inaugural jerseys, which were revealed on Tuesday. After discussing PWHL Vancouver’s recent coaching staff additions, they also talk about some of the Canucks’ recent roster moves including bringing some Abbotsford Canucks up to the big club as a result of Tom Wilson’s hit on Filip Chytil. Finally, they end the episode by reflecting on Abbotsford’s Calder Cup run ahead of their banner raising on Friday. 

    Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 11. 

    0:26 — PWHL Vancouver Jersey Reveal 

    • 1:25 — Thoughts on the jerseys, why they were revealed before name and logo 
    • 4:38 — PWHL Seattle Jerseys 

    8:30 — PWHL Vancouver Coaching Staff Additions 

    • 11:15 — Additions from other PWHL teams 

    13:00 — Canucks Winning Records Against The Chicago Blackhawks 

    • 13:55 — Ricochet Shots at the San Jose Sharks 
    • 15:25 — Ryan Warsofsky’s comments 

    16:55 — Canucks Injuries and Roster Moves 

    • 18:15 — Tom Wilson’s hit on Filip Chytil and the repercussions 
    • 27:05 — Why was Victor Mancini sent down? 
    • 30:40 — Abbotsford Canucks sign Arnaud Durandeau 

    35:04 — Calder Cup Championship Reflections 

    • 35:53 — Favourite Calder Cup Playoff games from 2025
    • 41:40 — The success of the Calder Cup line 
    • 44:20 — Abbotsford’s championship team bond 

    Watch Episode 11 Here: 

    Oct 9, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil (72) skates out as the game’s first star against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

