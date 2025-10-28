Vancouver Canucks Call Up Willander & Change Injury Status Of Two Defensemen

The Vancouver Canucks have announced three roster moves ahead of their game against the New York Rangers. Vancouver has called up defenceman Tom Willander while placing defenceman Victor Mancini on IR retroactive to October 26. The Canucks have also changed the IR designation for defenceman Derek Forbort, who has now been placed on LTIR retroactive to October 11.

Willander has played five games this season for the Abbotsford Canucks. The 2023 first-round pick has two points this year, including his first career AHL goal. If Willander gets into the lineup, it will be his first game in the NHL.

As for Mancini, he left Sunday's game with an injury. This season, Mancini has played five games for the Canucks and is averaging 10:32. With being placed on IR, Mancini is eligible to return to the lineup at the start of November.

Lastly, Forbort has been moved from IR to LTIR. The 33-year-old has played only twice this season, with his last game coming on October 11. Despite being placed on LTIR, Forbort only needs to miss two more games, as he has already missed eight games.

Vancouver’s next game is the last of this three-game homestand, as they’ll be welcoming the Rangers on Tuesday. This is the first time Canucks fans will see J.T. Miller at Rogers Arena since he was traded to the Rangers at the end of January. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

