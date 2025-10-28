5 Storylines From The Vancouver Canucks First 10 Game Of The 2025-26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks have hit the 10-game mark of the 2025-26 season. Through their first 10 games, Vancouver has a 5-5-0 record and a goal differential of -2. Here is a look at five storylines that have emerged through the first 10 games of the campaign.

Injuries Hit The Canucks Hard

One of the biggest stories from the first 10 games is the number of injuries the Canucks have suffered. Heading into their 11th games of the year, Vancouver is missing Nils Höglander, Filip Chytil, Teddy Blueger, Derek Forbort and Jonathan Lekkerimäki, with all five players currently on IR. Vancouver is also missing Quinn Hughes, who is currently day-to-day and Victor Mancini, who no injury update has been provided for.

Injuries are common in the NHL, but few teams are missing the amount of talent the Canucks are. Overall, Vancouver has been able to keep their head above water, with players stepping up into more significant roles. With a condensed schedule and another road trip on the horizon, the Canucks will continue to be tested as players slowly return from injury.

Elias Pettersson Has Got His Groove Back

The biggest talking point heading into the season was what version of Elias Pettersson Vancouver would get this season. After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, the pressure is on EP40 to once again become an elite center in the NHL. After 10 games, it appears Pettersson is finding his groove and showing signs of why he has received Selke votes in the past.

Pettersson is having an impact at both ends of the ice. On top of his eight points in 10 games, he leads all forwards in the NHL with 23 blocked shots. The Canucks have also outscored their opposition 7-3 at even strength with Pettersson on the ice, which is a good sign as he is constantly drawing a matchup role against the opposition's top players.

Thatcher Demko Looks Like A Vezina Contender

Another player who had a tough 2024-25 campaign was goaltender Thatcher Demko. The 29-year-old dealt with multiple injuries, limiting him to just 23 games. So far this year, Demko has been healthy and is looking like an early-season Vezina contender.

Through his first six games, Demko is 4-2-0 with a .922 save percentage. He is back to making highlight-reel saves and has kept Vancouver in multiple games this year. If Demko continues to play at this level, he could be a candidate to represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Kiefer Sherwood Continues To Deliver

Few players can match the energy that Kiefer Sherwood provides on a nightly basis. The 30-year-old is having a dream start to the season, with six goals and 45 hits in 10 games. Sherwood is also averaging a career-high 16:36 and has become a key member of the Canucks penalty kill.

The timing could not be better for Sherwood, as he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign. Since joining Vancouver's lineup, he has 46 points in 88 games, while his energy has at times dragged the Canucks back into games. If Sherwood can keep up this production, he could be looking at a massive new contract this summer.

Concerning Special Teams

One trend Vancouver needs to fix is their special teams. Both the penalty kill and power play are struggling, which has cost them games already this season. While the Canucks do not necessarily need to be at the top of each category, they do need to be closer to the top 10 rather than the bottom of the league on the penalty kill and the power play.

Of the two, the more concerning is the penalty kill. Vancouver has allowed a power play goal against in six of their last seven games, and currently sits at 72.2% for the season. Considering how good the Canucks penalty kill was down the stretch last year, their recent form has become very concerning.

Vancouver’s next game is the last of this three-game homestand, as they’ll be welcoming the New York Rangers on Tuesday. This is the first time Canucks fans will see J.T. Miller at Rogers Arena since he was traded to the Rangers at the end of January. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

