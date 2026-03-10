Canucks Can't Beat Reimer, Fall 2-0 To The Senators

The Vancouver Canucks kicked off their eight-game home stand with a 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Kevin Lankinen was solid on Monday night, as he allowed just one goal 23 shots. As for Ottawa goaltender James Reimer, he stopped all 16 shots for his first shutout of the season.
Overall, the Canucks put forth a strong effort on Monday. They arguably should have left the ice with at least one goal as they were unlucky at times in the game. While the game was not the most entertaining, it was a step in the right direction from a process perspective as Vancouver fought until the final whistle.
All the focus from this game will be on the Senators first goal. The Canucks felt the play should have been blown dead as the puck hit Shane Pinto's glove before Ridly Greig scored. Vancouver did challenge the play, but it was unsuccesful as " The Situation Room supported the Referee’s on-ice decision that the puck deflected off Shane Pinto’s glove, and was therefore not deemed a hand pass prior to Ridly Greig’s goal."
As for the Canucks best player in this game, that was Lankinen. He made some big saves down the stretch, which included stopping all six shots he faced in the third period. Ultimately, Lankinen did his job and was a big reason why Vancouver had a chance to push for the tying goal late.
Zeev Buium was also a standout from Monday night. He logged over 20 minutes and finished with two shots on goal. Buium was also able to showcase his speed and skating ability throughout the night as he helped the Canucks with controlled entries into the offensive zone.
"I think we competed really hard," said Buium post-game. "I think we fought till the end, which is good to see. I don't think we gave them much either. Kinda had a weird goal obviously there but I thought we played really hard."
While the result did not go Vancouver's way, fans should at least be happy with Monday's effort. Yes, there were mistakes, but more importantly, the Canucks fought until the end and showed grit throughout the night. In the end, Monday was another successful tank game as Vancouver put forth a strong effort while still falling in regulation.
- Canucks are shutout for the fifth time this season
- Curtis Douglas threw four hits in 6:52 of ice time during his Vancouver debut
- Aatu Räty's 67% in the faceoff dot led the team
- Filip Hronek led all players in ice time at 26:01
1st Period:
No Scoring
2nd Period:
10:11- OTT: Ridly Greig (10) from Shane Pinto and Artem Zub
3rd Period:
18:40- OTT: Brady Tkachuk (17) from Tim Stützle and Artem Zub (ENG)
The Canucks continue their home stand on Thursday against the Nashville Predators. This will be the third meeting between Vancouver and Nashville, with each team having picked up a win so far. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
