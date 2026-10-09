Canucks Can't Stop Stankoven, Fall 7-2 To The Hurricanes

"Well, obviously, when the jump out and capitalize on the power play like they did, obviously, that is a huge momentum shift in the game", said Manny Malhotra post-game. "Giving up three goals in the first 10 minutes, never the way you want to start a game. But they showed exactly why they are the reigning champs. They punish you at every turn. If you leave the door open a little. You make a mistake here. You take a penalty at the wrong time. They capitalize on all those mistakes."