Canucks Can't Stop Stankoven, Fall 7-2 To The Hurricanes

Vancouver Canucks
484 Members•5,159 Posts
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 1:47 AMPublished Oct 9, 2026 1:47 AM
Updated Oct 9, 2026 2:21 AM
The Vancouver Canucks fell 7-2 to the Hurricanes on Thursday night.
The Vancouver Canucks kicked off their six-game road trip with a 7-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes. Jake DeBrusk scored twice, which were his first two goals of the season. Kevin Lankinen started the night in net, but was replaced by Leevi Meriläinen after allowing six goals on 18 shots through two periods.
Vancouver struggled to contain Carolina all night. The Hurricanes finished with a 33-20 shots advantage while going a perfect three-for-three on the power play. Carolina even scored a shorthanded goal in this game, while the Canucks could not find the back of the net on their four opportunities.
The decision not to draft Logan Stankoven bit Vancouver again, as the pride of Kamloops scored his first career hat trick. Thursday also marked the first time the 23-year-old recorded a point against the Canucks. Ultimately, this game was another reminder of a significant mistake made by a previous regime.
"Well, obviously, when the jump out and capitalize on the power play like they did, obviously, that is a huge momentum shift in the game", said Manny Malhotra post-game. "Giving up three goals in the first 10 minutes, never the way you want to start a game. But they showed exactly why they are the reigning champs. They punish you at every turn. If you leave the door open a little. You make a mistake here. You take a penalty at the wrong time. They capitalize on all those mistakes."
One positive from this game was the play of Meriläinen, who played just the third period. Despite his limited time in net, the 24-year-old stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced. So far, Meriläinen has been solid for Vancouver and could be in store for more starts in the near future.
Games like Thursday are an important reminder of just how far the Canucks still have to go in a rebuild. Vancouver was well-rested yet couldn't match the energy of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Ultimately, there are plenty of lessons that can be drawn from this 7-2 loss that will hopefully help the Canucks in the future.
Stats and Facts:
- Elias Pettersson ties his career long point streak to start a season at five games
- Elias Pettersson records his 68th career multi-assist game
- Max Sasson skates in his 100th career game
- Jake DeBrusk records his fourth multi-goal game with the Canucks
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
1:18- CAR: K'Andre Miller (1) from William Carrier and Sean Walker
7:11- CAR: Andrei Svechnikov (2) from Shayne Gostisbehere and Jackson Blake (PPG)
9:25- CAR: Andrei Svechnikov (3) from Jackson Blake and Shayne Gostisbehere (PPG)
2nd Period:
3:20- CAR: Mark Jankowski (2) from Jesperi Kotkaniemi
4:03- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (1) from Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Elias Pettersson
13:13- CAR: Logan Stankoven (2) from Sean Walker and Sebastian Aho (PPG)
19:02- CAR: Logan Stankoven (3) from Taylor Hall and Sean Walker
3rd Period:
11:36- CAR: Logan Stankoven (4) from Taylor Hall and Sean Walker
13:04- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (2) from Elias Pettersson and Zeev Buium
Up Next:
Vancouver Canucks @ New Jersey Devils, October 10, 12:30 pm PT
Oct 8, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) stops the shot by Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) during the first period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy