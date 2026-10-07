The Canucks Have A Significant Decision To Make When It Comes To Aatu Räty

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 5:30 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 5:30 PM
Aatu Räty was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the 2026-27 season.
One storyline emerging this season is Aatu Räty's playing time. The 23-year-old was scratched for the first two games of the campaign and is averaging 9:43 per night. More healthy scratches may be coming for Räty in the near future as he was the extra forward at practice on Tuesday before the Vancouver Canucks departed for their six-game road trip.
The debate around Räty's usage isn't new. There were many questions last season, as the Finnish center also spent portions of the campaign in the press box. While it is very early, it looks like a similar situation could be emerging despite the change in coaching staff this off-season.
One of the best cases for Räty to be included in the lineup is his ability to win faceoffs. He finished the 2025-26 season winning 60.5% of his draws and is already up to 61.5% this year. While there is some debate on the importance of faceoffs, having someone that reliable on the bench can be beneficial, especially in the defensive zone or late in close games.
As for the flip side, Räty's offence has been a major question mark at the NHL level. In 104 career games, he has found the back of the net 12 times while recording a total of 27 points. While fourth-liners aren't expected to be high point-getters, Räty's point total is concerning.
Finally, there is the question of whether Räty's game matches up with Manny Malhotra's system. The Canucks want to play with speed down the middle, which is something the former second-round pick is not known for. As for the move him to the wing debate, Räty hasn't played that position in his career, which means additional work both on and off the ice to learn how to play either left or right wing.
In the end, the situation surrounding Räty is complicated. Vancouver can't send him to the AHL, as he requires waivers and would very likely be claimed. Ultimately, Räty's usage will be a storyline to follow this year, as more healthy scratches will lead to plenty of speculation about his future.
Oct 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Raty (54) reacts during warm up prior to a game against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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