How The Canucks Fared On The Road During The 2025–26 Season

Vancouver Canucks
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John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 10:00 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 10:00 PM
Ahead of their first long road trip of the 2026-27 season, here's how the Canucks fared away from Rogers Arena in 2025-26.
The Vancouver Canucks will skate in Game 1 of their first road trip of the 2026–27 season on Thursday. This upcoming slate of games will be the second-longest stretch Vancouver takes part in throughout this season as they’ll also take part in a seven-game road trip in mid-January.
Last year, Vancouver’s road numbers got off to a stronger start than their time on home-ice, but as how the rest of the season went, things slid downhill pretty quickly. They finished the season with a road record of 16–22–3, good for 28th in the league ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Calgary Flames.
The 2025–26 Canucks finished tied with the Florida Panthers for 29th in points on the road with 35, ahead of only Toronto and Calgary. They also finished 29th in the NHL in save-percentage on the road with .8774%. The Panthers (.8624%), Ottawa Senators (.8632%), and San Jose Sharks (.8755%) were the only three teams to register lower numbers.
Vancouver’s goal differential on the road (tracked by actual goals scored, not by final game scores) wasn’t the worst in the league (-46), though they did have the highest goals-against with 156 allowed. The Flames had the league’s worst road goal differential with -59. Where Vancouver made up ground in the goal differential department was in goals-for, with their 110 goals-for on the road ranking 27th.
Part of what helped Vancouver make up the difference in goal differential was their power play, which heated up after the 2026 Olympic Break and finished with an effectiveness rate of 24% on the road. By the end of the 2025–26 season, only seven other teams had a higher road power-play percentage than the Canucks: the Boston Bruins (24.5%), Vegas Golden Knights (26.6%), New York Rangers (27.9%), Dallas Stars (28.1%), Minnesota Wild (28.2%), Montréal Canadiens (28.2%), and Edmonton Oilers (34.7%).
Individually, two Canucks led their team in goals scored on the road in 2025–26 — Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk, each of whom scored 13 away from Rogers Arena. Boeser was also tied for the team lead in points with Elias Pettersson, with both players recording 25. Filip Hronek led Vancouver in two different categories on the road — assists (22) and time on ice (1015:55 minutes).
Vancouver’s first long road trip of the 2026–27 season starts tomorrow, when the Canucks face the Carolina Hurricanes on October 8 at 4:00 pm PT. They then go on to play the New Jersey Devils on October 10, the New York Rangers on the 11th, New York Islanders on the 13th, Florida Panthers on the 15th, and the Tampa Bay Lightning on the 17th.
Dec 14, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) skates with the puck while defended by New Jersey Devils right wing Stefan Noesen (11) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
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