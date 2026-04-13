Canucks Celebrate Curtis Douglas' First Career Goal With 4-3 Overtime Victory Over The Ducks
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime.
The Vancouver Canucks picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in 2026, thanks to a 4-3 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks. Curtis Douglas, Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser scored in regulation while Marco Rossi picked up the game-winner on the power play in overtime. As for Nikita Tolopilo, he stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced in the victory.
The story of this game was Douglas, who scored his first career goal. Not only did he find the back of the net, but the 6'9" giant also won a fight against Jeffrey Viel just a few minutes later. Ultimately, the first period of tonight's game was one Douglas and Canucks fans won't forget, as the excitement, not just from the 26-year-old, but from his teammates, created a special memory in what has been a tough season.
As the campaign comes to a close, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding setting the right culture for next season. Teddy Blueger once again showed that he is ready to stand up for his teammates as he challenged Radko Gudas to a fight after the Ducks captain threw a hit on Liam Öhgren. An unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, Blueger continues to show he is the type of experienced player the organization should prioritize keeping for the rebuild.
Kirill Kudryavtsev also deserves a shoutout for the way he performed in his season debut. The 22-year-old defenceman recorded his first career assist and point while logging 14:17 of ice time. Kudryavtsev is one of the young players expected to make a push for a roster spot next season and showed on Sunday that he may not be far away from becoming an NHLer.
Lastly, Vancouver's power play stayed hot, going two-for-three on the night. The Canucks have now scored at least one power play goal in seven of their past nine games, and are shooting up the league's power play percentage list late in the season. It has been perplexing to watch this team's work with the man advantage this year, as they have somehow gone from a bottom-10 team through the first 60 games to one of the most dangerous groups over the last few weeks.
Looking at the game as a whole, Vancouver looked tired after the first period. The Canucks managed just nine shots in the second and third, and only really came alive in overtime when they went on the power play. In the end, though, Vancouver found a way to win, which prevented Anaheim from clinching a playoff spot on Sunday.
Stats and Facts
- Kirill Kudryavtsev becomes the fourth Russian defenceman in franchise history to record a point
- Canucks do not allow a second period goal for the first time since January 29
- Curtis Douglas becomes the 508th player in franchise history to score a goal
- Marco Rossi picks up his second game winner since being traded to Vancouver
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
3:41- ANA: Cutter Gauthier (39) from Chris Kreider and Alex Killorn
10:41- VAN: Curtis Douglas (First Career Goal) from Aatu Räty and Kirill Kudryavtsev
14:37- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (21) from Marco Rossi and Filip Hronek (PPG)
2nd Period:
No Scoring
3rd Period:
4:28- VAN: Brock Boeser (22) (SHG)
5:05- ANA: Cutter Gauthier (40) from Jackson LaCombe and Mason McTavish (PPG)
6:56- ANA: Leo Carlsson (29) from Chris Kreider
Overtime:
4:49- VAN: Marco Rossi (12) from Zeev Buium and Brock Boeser (PPG)
Up Next:
The Canucks return home on Tuesday to play their final home game of the season. Their opponent will be the Los Angeles Kings, who are looking to secure a playoff spot. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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