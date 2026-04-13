Canucks Celebrate Curtis Douglas' First Career Goal With 4-3 Overtime Victory Over The Ducks

Lastly, Vancouver's power play stayed hot, going two-for-three on the night. The Canucks have now scored at least one power play goal in seven of their past nine games, and are shooting up the league's power play percentage list late in the season. It has been perplexing to watch this team's work with the man advantage this year, as they have somehow gone from a bottom-10 team through the first 60 games to one of the most dangerous groups over the last few weeks.